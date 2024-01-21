Celebrations As Mr Ibu Gets Discharged From Hospital

Fans have taken to their respective social media platform to celebrate as a veteran Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Following his return from the hospital, Mr Ibu has however stirred reactions online as his junior colleague, Ken Erics shares an update on his recovery after his leg amputation.

Ken Erics took to his Instagram page to share a video of his visit to Mr Ibu’s home, expressing his respect.

Captioning the video, the thespian actor mentioned that the purpose of the video was to bring joy to the actor’s fans and admirers who have since been longing for an update on his health status.

He wrote, “Happy Sunday Lovelies ❤️. Something to brighten your day,”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section, expressing relief at how heartwarming the update met them.

Reactions as Mr Ibu returns home after getting discharged from hospital;

Sedates Saviour wrote, “Oh I love to see this. Ken thank you for that visit, soothes the soul.”

Ruud Ugo wrote, “Thank God. Lux Fiat.”

Onyi Aloysius wrote, “Happy Sunday to you both. Just what I needed.”

Gloria Sarfo wrote, “God is good. Bless you, both superstars.”

Ibiwari Etuk wrote, “Uncle Ibu is back home. Glory to God.”

Christian Somto wrote, “Normally Mr Ibu na comedian. We miss you legend”.

