Celebrations As King Dakolo Marks Diamond Jubilee, Wedding Anniversary, Books Presentation

Background

It was a gale of celebrations as King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, recently marked his Diamond Jubilee; born July 14, 1965. For the traditional ruler, who is also is the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, it was also an occasion to mark his 25th wedding anniversary and the public presentation of two books authored by him: The Kingfisher and Pirates of The Gulf.

The King and his wife, Her Majesty, Queen Timinipre Dakolo, were both resplendent on the day, with great candour and splendour befitting their statuses, with majestic appeal royalty dripping all over them. For Dakolo, fondly called the Digital King, and known for his quiet disposition and abhorrent of outward display, there was no hiding place on the day as he was the centre of attention, as his people, family, friends and well-wishers, all gathered to celebrate him and his wife.

It was indeed an occasion for merry making, with a lot to eat and drink amidst good music and dance by the people who saw it as a rare opportunity to felicitate with their king and his wife. But for the queen, perhaps the day would had gone unheralded or a low-keyed celebration, knowing the king is not given to flamboyant and lavish celebration.

This much was disclosed by the king when he credited the queen for inspiring the celebration, saying; “My wife said that she wanted to celebrate me. In a place where life expectancy is 40 years, and I’m 60 years, she said it worth celebrating.’’

He also acknowledged that it has been an eventful life all through to his Diamond Jubilee especially; “when you are in a safe environment. I live in my home, in my community without any fear and I feel secure in my palace.’’ The secured and safe environment that he lives in, he said has greatly contributed to the milestones he has recorded in life, stressing that this contributed to him being able to put the two books that were presented to the public together.

“When that happens you could do so many things. I do writing, discuss issues and I’m fairly vocal and I teach,’’ he disclosed with a feeling of fulfilment.

Inspiration for the books

Speaking about the two books, Dakolo said the books were in- spired by the environment, the need to bring to the attention of the people and government the effect of the degraded environment that the people are forced to live in.

‘‘The environmental degrada- tion in the Niger Delta has been palpable but people who are not from here won’t understand,’’ he said, stressing that the books are aimed at making the world understand what is going on in the Niger Delta region. “We are talking about environmental degradation, which we suffer heavily from, the kingfisher is also a victim, the butter flies and ants are victims.

The snakes and mushrooms are victims. So, the flora and fauna are affected, but they are handicapped,’’ he disclosed. Dakolo said that the affected organisms can’t speak. They can’t write, they can’t protest. “No one talks about them, so the kingfishers,’’ he disclosed, noting that they get so choked in the River Nun.

“The Nun River is where the kingfishers breed originally but because of recurring pollution; crude oil has smeared the river bank where they breed. ‘‘So, they found their way to my home; the palace of Agada IV and found a hollow in the wall and went in there and have been breeding for 10 years now since I became king,’’ he lamented. The book – The King Fisher, the King narrated is more like telling; “our story in the Niger Delta environment.

Of course, the spoilers of the environment, the unapologetic spoilers of the environment should also know what they are doing to the world. “It is a real life story but told in such a way that sometimes, you don’t call their names because, we don’t want too much trouble al- though some names of the people that have messed the Niger Delta environment are put in the book. ‘‘I write because as a king I’m supported by our ancestors.

Those who do not understand what is written in this book, should understand. The spoilers of the environment, I feel don’t know better, otherwise they won’t do it.’’ The whole world, he disclosed is interconnected, adding that the book is to make people know better. “The story is told in a manner that both the old and the young will understand. When people get a better understanding of these issues, I can tell you that Nigeria will not remain the same.

“You will agree with me that some of these monies that were stolen from the Niger Delta and starched at Swiss Banks and others, if they were utilised in Nigeria, there would have been no Boko Haram, no bandits, no kidnappers, no armed robbers. Nigeria would have been so comfortable.

“If you check history, the Ijaws were living in happiness and people were living up to 80, 90 years before this pollution came. People didn’t need to commit some kind of crimes. Poverty coming from the mismanagement of oil and gas resources has led to some of these vices we are chasing and I don’t advocate going to kill criminals like that.

“Why not look for why they are committing those crimes and find a way to solve that problem and these other things will be solved. For instance, the entire Nigeria’s problem is stemming from the fact that there aren’t petroleum products available to citizens particularly in the riverine.

Everybody in the riverine buys petroleum products much higher than the average prize in this country. “Since the refinery stopped working till now, everybody pays higher. Assuming petroleum is available in this country at an affordable prize, will anybody do Kpo fire? “If you want to solve Nigeria problem, just ensure that petroleum is available, then prices of goods and services will come down.’’

Misplaced Identity

In his second book, King Dakolo addresses among others what may be described as identity crisis. In his words, ‘‘in the Pirates of the Gulf, the victim may see himself as a pirate rather than victims of piracy. So most persons in this environment, especially those doing sea robbery may be seeing themselves as pirates, but in the actual sense, they are the victims of piracy be- cause the main cargo that is stolen in this Niger Delta environment around the Gulf of Guinea is with crude oil and gas.

“Izon people are excellent peo- ple and I wish that the Nigerian government will understand that quickly, and ensure that we have what is ours. Let us use what we have to better this country, the continent, and the world.” While highlighting some of the issues that have resulted in the degrading of the environment and the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta region, Dakolo also proffer some solutions to tackling the problems, with him prescribing care for the environment as a major solution to be considered.

‘‘We talk about people polluting our environment, but then, what do we do? We should start from taking care of our environment, so that we will have the moral justification to query people when our land is being polluted, he noted.

He further said: “Can we be the better version of who we are? It is very important. If you listen to me speak, I speak with passion and you will feel it. I also write passionately. Are you doing your best in whatev- er you do? Whatever you are doing in this world, do it very well. Strive to be a better version of yourself.

… marriage is not transactional

Turning his attention away from his two books, the king delivered some homilies, as a priest would do, to his people and listeners on the day, especially on marriage and maintaining a balance family and peaceful home. Marriage, he said that it is not meant to be a transactional thing, saying, “When two people are selflessly supporting each other, they will progress. In marriage you have to be selfless, don’t expect too much from your partner.

Don’t be transactional and don’t try to hide things from your husband or wife. “Marriage is supposed to start small and then, you grow bigger, and then, you have better understanding of yourselves because you are removing selfishness and you are open to yourselves.

“Men should not say that women are not bringing anything to the table. If you want to have a child properly, if there is no woman, it won’t be possible. “The natural process of keeping this world, is to have a wife and then you produce children. To raise these children, you have to have a home, which means, if you are a single father or a single mother, the psychologist will tell you that you are some kind of drag to the human society.

Because you are going to get a child that will have certain psychological problems. Everyone needs both the strong male character and the female character in their lives.” A number of the guests at the occasion paid homage to the king in glowing words, commending and appreciating him for the good works that he has done over the years, his personal achievements and the developmental strides that he has inspired in his kingdom.

Diri: Rare king with impact

Congratulating the chief cel- ebrant, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, described the monarch as a rare king, and urged the younger generation to see him as a role model. He also described Dakolo as a literary giant, who took up the challenge after his ordeal at the Nigerian Defense Academy to fight injustice in the Niger Delta, emphasising that he has made positive impact on Ijaw Nation and the country as a whole.

Diri, who launched the books with the sum of N100 million on behalf of the State government, directed the Ministry of Education to adopt The Kingfisher as part of the State’s secondary school curriculum. “King Dakolo has served Bayelsa and Ijaw Nation. Dakolo and l had been together in the Ijaw struggle.

He is sound and very intelligent. He is a literary giant and l urge our youths of the ljaw Nation to see him as their role model,” added Diri. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum, (Oil), who chaired at the event, congratulated Dakolo on his achievements, describing him as a man of many parts and a visionary leader.

He lauded the monarch for his advocacy for a better deal for the Niger Delta people through his literary works, and called on operators of illegal refineries to desist from their activities as these contribute to degradation of the environment.

Ogbuku commends Dakolo

While the chief launcher and Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, equally commended Dakolo for documenting his experience, which he said would cre- ate more enlightenment about the struggles of the Niger Delta. Ogbuku, who said the Commission would buy as many copies of the two books and distribute to schools in the region, expressed op- timism that the gesture would help promote education.