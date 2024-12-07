Celebration Time at MMA2 as Optiva Capital Partners, Bi-Courtney, Others Enthrall With Christmas Festival

Share

For passengers and guests using the MMA2 terminal Lagos, a captivating scene is what awaits you as the mood enveloping the airport complex is that of Christmas as the managers of the terminal, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) alongside Optiva Capital Partners and other firms, have curated a fascinating and moving Christmas Festival to light up your mood as you travel through the ever busy airport.

For many, it is Christmas comes too early as the Christmas Festival is a 20-day celebration that is intended to put people in the Christmas mood ahead of the yearly festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ by Christian faithful and others across the world.

The moving festival was flagged off last week Sunday night, with a fascinating and spellbound Light- up Show attended by the top echelons of the collaborating firms alongside other guests, including workers at the airport and the media. It was an immersive experience as people were serenaded by a creatively curated scenery and musical renditions.

From the entrance to the main terminal building, the atmosphere was turbo-charged and transformed as everywhere was lit and decorated with Christmas appurtenances, all designed to put one in the mood of Christmas.

The moving choir never disappointed with their beautiful renditions of some of the traditional and iconic Christmas songs. It was a lively and beautiful party scene to behold as the people were not only entertained by the enthralling performances, but they also actively took part in the dancing and singing.

MMA2 now brims daily with activities designed to captivate all ages as the festival features live music and comedy performances. Families can explore the enchanting Santa Claus Grotto, a magical space for children and parents to create joyful memories together.

Guests will also enjoy festive treats and a free-to-play grand piano for skilled travellers who wish to serenade fellow travellers a melodious experience. Adding to the excitement are captivating performances by guest artists, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

It promises to be a delightsome and captivating as well as entertaining shared experience all through the festive season.

Speaking at the Light-up Show, Dr Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer of Optiva Capital Partners, noted, “This lighting ceremony is symbolic of what this festival represents—hope, joy, and connection. At Optiva Capital Partners, we believe in creating memorable experiences that go beyond wealth creation.

‘‘Through this festival, we are giving back to the community where we operate bringing the magic and wonder of Christmas and the richness of its culture, proving that the magic of Christmas can be experienced right here at home.”

“For families who usually travel abroad for Christmas festivities, we’re bringing that wonder to Lagos. MMA2 is not just a transit hub during these 20 days—it’s a destination where families, friends, and communities can come together to make unforgettable memories.”

Stanley Ezeani, Managing Director of MBR Signature and the visionary behind the festival, expressed his excitement, saying, “The magic of Christmas is alive once more, and we’re thrilled to welcome members of the public to experience it firsthand. Through this festival, we’ve brought cherished traditions to life while creating new ones, ensuring everyone can enjoy the wonder and joy of the season.

‘‘With MMA2 now lit up and brimming with activities, it’s the perfect destination to immerse yourself in the true essence of Christmas.”

While Kola Bamigboye, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), celebrated the collaboration that birthed the festival, as he noted, “This partnership with Optiva Capital Partners and MBR Signature is proof of what we can achieve when we work together.

‘‘The Light-Up Show and the activities to come will spread joy and unite our community during the most wonderful time of the year.”

The Christmas Festival, a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria, is a collaboration that underscores the power of partnerships—an embodiment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to how businesses can come together to create experiences that unite communities, foster economic growth, and enhance travel moments.

Optiva Capital Partners is a premier wealth management and retention firm offering bespoke solutions in four areas of specialisations – investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance, and international real estate.

Share

Please follow and like us: