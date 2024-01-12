Celebration of Royalty, Culture as Soun Of Ogbomoso Visits Oku Ibom Ibibio

Big celebration

Ikot Ukobo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is home to His Eminence Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JP, CFR, Oku Ibom Ibibio, and Patriarch of the Ibibio people, the fourth largest tribe in Nigeria. Each day, his expansive palace wears colourful mien and a busy disposition as individuals and groups visit the Supreme Ibibio monarch, who is also the President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers. On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, celebrated as ‘Boxing Day’ during the yuletide, the day opened with the usual royal festivities in the palace. As evening came, one would have thought that the day’s official activities were gradually winding down; rather, it witnessed a crescendo! A monarch from the south-west of Nigeria, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Oru- mogege 111, visited the palace to see the Oku Ibom Ibibio from Ogbomoso Land in Oyo State.

The palace was agog. Joyful salutations ensued as everyone was excited to welcome the royal visitor, who was presented with the staff of office as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso by the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The visit to Oku Ibom Ibibio became his first major royal out- ing. Ntenyin Etuk, who is the Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, was in the company of Paramount Rulers, clan heads, village heads, leaders, members of socio-cultural organisations, and hordes of well-wishers to receive the august guest.

Historical perspective

Within the last few months, Oba Orumogege has become the third frontline traditional ruler in Nigeria to visit Oku Ibom Ibibio since he (His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JP, CFR) emerged as the Life President General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers. The 15th Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, CFR, visited on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, while the 7th Sar’kin Sudan (Emir of Kontagora) Niger State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammad Bara’u Mu’azu II, Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA), paid homage on Friday, Decem- ber 1, 2023. The Oba has wide experience in Nigeria and abroad, garnered from running several successful businesses, more than 30 years as an executive on different boards, and also 32 years as a pastor. Until his appointment, the monarch held a pastoral position at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Washington, United States of America.

He was selected to ascend the throne in September 2023 by the Ogbomo- so kingmakers, among 22 other contestants. The kingdom has five ruling houses, and he is of the Laoye Ruling House, which last produced an Oba in 1940. The Soun of Ogbomosho was quite excited and expressed his desire for stronger cultural ties, development, and cooperation with Akwa Ibom State.

Exceptional growth

“I feel honoured to be here,” said Oba Orumogege, who appreciated the very colourful reception accorded him, observing that the gesture was an indicator of the respect with which Akwa Ibom people have for the traditional institution. He recognised Akwa Ibom State as an entity that is so rich in culture and steep in tradition and hailed Oku Ibom Ibibio for setting a glittering standard for the traditional institutions within Akwa Ibom and outside. He congratulated Oku Ibom Ibibio on his reign so far on the stool and wished him further successes in the years to come, stating that he has good lessons from the monarch to take home. “It is quite a pleasant experience to be here. This kind of setting is very fantastic, reminiscent of the Buckingham Palace in the UK.

This is my second month on the throne, and I have to say that I have so much to learn from your throne,” he stated. Interestingly, the Oba said having been a regular visitor to Akwa Ibom State in the past four years has equipped him with ample knowledge of the Akwa Ibom traditional institution and people’s hospitable nature. He stressed that at this time when the need for genuine unity in Nigeria is on the front burner, traditional rulers must be exemplary in that regard and called for the strengthening of synergy with colleagues across the federation. The royal father identified collaboration in trade and business cooperation as one of the ways of boosting ties between the two kingdoms. He assured the Oku Ibom Ibibio and the Akwa Ibom State Government that Akwa Ibomites in Ogbomoso are in a safe land.

Ogbomoso Land in Oyo State has five (5) local government areas where the Oba sits as the King (Soun), while the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of Akwa Ibom State cover 31 local government areas. As espoused by Elder Patrick Albert, an ace journalist and prolific writer who moderated the session. Ibibio is the common native language of the several Ibibio ethnic clans of both Akwa Ibom, parts of Cross River, and the eastern part of Abia State.

Appraisals

Having listened admirably, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, CFR, responded with appreciation to the Oba of Ogbomo- sho for the courtesy visit on him, recalling that as far back as 1973, he had built a relationship with the Ogbomoso people when he attended a school in Iseyin and kept the relationship right up to his adulthood. Oku Ibom Ibibio noted that Ogbomoso land is a hub of commerce and tourism and pledged to ensure that a formal relationship is cemented between Ibibios and Ogbomoso for mutual benefits to be derived among them. He congratulated the Oba on his ascension to the throne as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land, advising him to forge stronger ties with his subjects. “You’ll only succeed if you forge stronger ties with your people.

Taking responsibility for the people of the land is paramount. I wish you success on the throne. “Feel very free, communicate appropriately, and mend broken bridges. I want us to be stronger go- ing forward,” he counselled, and he promised to reciprocate the gesture of the royal trip by leading a high- powered delegation of Akwa Ibom traditional rulers to Ogbomosho land in solidarity with the Soun. “I receive you with love to this palace,” said Oku Ibom Ibibio, who recalled his ties with Ogbomoso and suggested that his relationship with Ogbomosho land be utilised. “It’s a very honourable thing to visit a king. Feel very free to communicate with us appropriately and regularly. Mend broken bridges. I want us to be stronger in this relationship going forward. You’ll only succeed if you forge strong ties with your people. Taking responsibility for the people of the land is paramount. I wish you success on the throne,” he advised.

Culture diversified

Aligning with the earlier remarks of the visiting royal father, Oku Ibom Ibibio said Nigeria was in dire need of genuine unity, stressing that traditional rulers have a role to play in that regard. He promised to reciprocate the gesture of the royal trip by leading a delegation of Akwa Ibom traditional rulers to Ogbomosho land in solidarity with the Soun. The Oba was later treated to a variety of traditional displays by masquerades and cultural troupes. The royal visit, which was graced by Paramount rulers, leaders, and members of socio-cultural groups— Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio, led by Ntisong P.J. Okon; Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, led by the 11th Int’l President, Akparawa James Edet, NPOM; women groups, youth groups, and members of the public—who thronged the palace in the spirit of the yuletide, was enlivened by cultural displays by Ekpe and Ekpo cultural troupes.

The Paramount Rulers were HRM Sylvanus Effiong Okon, Uyo LGA; HRM Edidem Peter Okon Effiong, Nsit Atai LGA; HRM Edidem Clement Francis Ekpenyong, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA; HRM Edidem Cos- mas Bassey Nkanga, Uruan LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Nana Itang, Ikono LGA; and HRM Edidem An- iefiok Monday Akpanobong, Etinan LGA.The clan head of Ubium, Ete- bom Noah Udoewah, village heads, and some dignitaries also attended the traditional event.