Celebration of Ikate history in Popoola’s lion sculpture for Elegushi

With his latest work, a lion sculpture, celebrated Nigerian artist, metal sculptor and environmentalist, Dotun Popoola, has taken his creative engagement transforming discarded scrap metals into priceless art works to a new level of creativity and artistic exploration. He has carved a niche for himself with his hyper-realistic monumental metal sculptures, and his works are focused on transforming trash to treasures, rubbish to rubies and waste to wealth. In this brilliant sculpture of a lion, commissioned by the current Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, Popoola shows why he is one of the leading emerging voices in the Nigerian art scene, especially when it comes to scrap metal sculpture. Not only its size – 8 ft tall, 14 ft long, 5 ft wide, and weighs about 300kg – that stands it out as a priceless artwork, this lion sculptural piece, which was unveiled recently at the home of Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, is steeped in history, culture and tradition. “I am a sculptor, and often time I call myself a recycled artist or an environmentalist,” Popoola enthuses in a chat with New Telegraph at the unveiling.

The sculpture, he explained, was created to depict history, culture, royalty, elegance and dignity associated of Ikate Kingdom, stressing that the sculpture was was made from scrap metals, mild steel, aluminium, bronze, automobile parts, auto-based pigment, and that it took over two years to finish it. “I was commissioned to do a piece of sculpture by the current Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III. I met in 2021 while I was delivering a piece to a clients in Lagos. So, when I met him, he saw the work I did, and he was so happy about it. Then he decided to commission me to do this piece. He asked me to do two lions, which their throne is known for, like the Ikate Kingdom would always tell you: “A ti de ade kinihun,” which means that “we have been enthroned with the crown of the lion.” That means, if there’s going to be any ornamentation for the throne of Ikate Kingdom, it is not going to be leopard or tiger, it is going to be lion. So, if you want to talk about the strength of the current king, you have to relate it with a lion.

You want to talk about his decisiveness, his personality, his temperament, you know, like his personality, his temperament you have to relate it to the lion. Some other thrones in Africa that talks about their throne to be leopard, tiger and different kinds of animals. “I feel so blessed that today I am delivering the piece to him,” he said. According to him, one of the things he tried to do while he was doing his research on the topic he gave to him, was the idea of the lion as a symbol. “You know, when we talked about Africa mythology, we know the symbolism of a lion to an African king. So, when he said a few things about that, I said, as okay, maybe I’m gonna add my own strength by making further research on the Ikate kingdom’s history. So, I asked for documents, like books written by different scholars about the Ikate kingdom. So, I started reading those books and I saw a lot of history about the Ikatye Kingdom. In 1632, precisely, the kingdom was found, and there was one Mr. Ashipa, who was nominated to be in charge of Lagos. We probably don’t want to have historical misappropriation, but Lagos was founded. And these are the people that were custodians of Lagos. So after the first Kusenla ruled in 1632, there were 20 other kings, but they were not crowned. History represent them as White Cap Chiefs.

But after some time, the current Elegushi’s father decided to press further to be crowned as king and not just a White Cap Chief. So, he pushed for that and that was done. But he died in 2010, and at that time, his son, who is the current Elegushi, was doing his master’s degree; he was studying. He wanted to be a politician. At that moment he was formerly a Special Adviser to the then Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was Special Adviser to Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola also. And those two people, he regard them as his mentors. So they saw a young king that has great potentials, that has love for Lagos, and they gave him all the needed support that he deserves. He wanted to be a politician. But fate smiled on him and he became the Elegushi. So these are some of the stories that I tried to put together and analyzed on that line. I tried to trace the issue back between 1632 till date. And, to give us a threedimension (3d) kind of appeal, on one side of the lion, you have 21 White Cap Chiefs and his father. So, I have his portrait on the other side. of the of the sculpture, sculpted in bronze, about 500 kg bronze. Then I have some of his ancestors hidden inside the lion. So, it’s more like having a sculpture within a culture.

On your side, I have the sculpture of Eyo Adimu inside that lion. So, you have to go close, look inside the lion, to see the Eyo performing for him and appealing to the gods to guide him through his reign on throne. So those are the few things I did with the sculpture. The size of this sculpture is about 14 ft long; 8 ft tall, 5 ft wide, weighing about 300kg. It is properly finished with anti-rust and a clear coat, then garnish with a UV protect. “I had to do all that because I know that this area is close to the sea. We have a acidic rain and saltwater, so I have preserve the face. You can see that it is a little bit the glossy. I had seal it up so that I don’t have to come here every year to maintain it. So this is gonna be like this for the next two to three years,” Popoola said. “But this is one out of the two; the next lion is going to be sitting, no in a fierce look but in a calm manner. The first one is reflecting his bold personality; the second one is going to reflect his calm personality.” On the choice of a dominant yellowish colour, he said: “Most African lions have golden yellow ochre on their body. So, I tried to move towards naturalism, even though some of the scraps that I used, I carefully selected some yellow parts from the scrap yard. Some of the metal pieces, I conceal them with golden yellow kind of paint just to give it a natural feel of a lion. I don’t just want to do a scrap sculpture and you look at it and it still looks like scrap. I want to do a piece that you will see and you’ll know that this is scrap, but this is luxury. So, that is the impression I want people to see in my work.