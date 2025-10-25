Celebration Of Hybrid Identities, Creativity, Innovation As Lagos Fringe Festival Returns For 8th Edition

The countdown is on as Lagos Fringe Festival 2025 returns for its 8th edition, scheduled to hold from November 18–23, at Freedom Park, Lagos. This year’s theme “Hybrid Identities: Merging Boundaries” invites artists, filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurs to explore the spaces where culture, technology, and innovation intersect.

It explores the fusion of cultures, digital transformation, and artistic evolution. It challenges creatives to question the lines that separate art, technology, and identity and to create from a place where these intersections merge seamlessly.

At the heart of this year’s festival is the Lagos Fringe Ideas-Xchange a convening designed to foster collaboration, learning, and knowledge exchange among creatives. It will feature panel discussions, networking sessions, live showcases, and artist talks, allowing participants to share insights, ideas, and experiences across disciplines.

According to the organisers, topics will explore the evolving creative economy, the role of AI in storytelling, sustainable production practices, and the importance of cross-border collaboration in shaping Africa’s cultural narrative.

Creative Tech Workshop Series

This year’s festival shines a spotlight on the intersection of art and technology through a dedicated Creative Tech Workshop Series, featuring: AI and Film Workshop by Olamide Jolaoso. “A deep dive into how artificial intelligence is transforming storytelling, post-production, and distribution in film.

Participants will gain practical skills on how AI can enhance creative processes and streamline workflows in the screen industry.”

Digital Craft: A 3D Printing

Major features of this year’s edition alos include “Masterclass for Prop, Set, and Costume Design” by Film Anatomie. This hands-on session will introduce creators to the future of film and theatre production design.

Participants will learn how 3D printing technologies are redefining prop making, set design, and wearable art across the entertainment landscape.

AI and Fashion Workshop by AIStudio.Ng

Fashion meets futurism in this cutting edge session where technology drives creativity. The workshop will explore AI-assisted design processes, digital fabrics, and how machine learning is revolutionising the global fashion scene.

There is also Visual Arts Exhibition: A stunning curation of works from emerging and established visual artists will take centre stage at the Lagos Fringe Visual Arts Exhibition. This exhibition will explore the theme “Hybrid Identities” through painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, and digital installations showcasing how artists interpret self, culture, and technology in a rapidly changing world.

Film Screenings

The Fringe Film Show case returns with an eclectic lineup of short films, documentaries, and experimental works from across Africa and the diaspora. This year’s screenings will highlight stories that explore identity, innovation, and resilience, offering audiences fresh perspectives and emotional depth.

The screenings will also provide opportunities for filmmakers to meet industry peers, discuss their creative journeys, and receive audience feedback in an intimate, collaborative environment.

Inaugural Lagos Fringe Film Awards

For the first time in its history, Lagos Fringe by Pawstudios Africa will host the Lagos Fringe Film Awards, a landmark addition celebrating excellence, innovation, and emerging voices in African and diaspora filmmaking.

The awards will honour outstanding achievements in short films, documentaries, feature narratives, and experimental cinema, spotlighting stories that challenge perspectives and push creative boundaries.

Categories will include Best Short Film, Best Film with Female Representation, Best African Story, Best Experimental Film, Audience Choice Award, and more. The Film Awards aim to amplify fresh talent, encourage collaboration, and elevate African storytelling on the global stage.

The award ceremony will take place on the festival’s closing night, featuring performances, film retrospectives, and appearances from key figures in film, media, and culture.

The festival experience extends far beyond performances, and includes thought provoking stage plays and performances blending culture, innovation, and social commentary; electrifying showcases of movement and rhythm, celebrating Lagos’ diverse dance culture.