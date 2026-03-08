Celebration Of God’s Faithfulness: RCCG Hosts Redeemer’s Day

In celebration of God’s faithfulness, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has expressed readiness to hold its annual Redeemer’s Day programme in all the 64 regions of the church across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement by the Christ the Redeemer’s School Management (CRSM), the board which oversees the formal educational arm of the mission, this year’s programme with the theme ‘Lord Of All’, comes up on March 13 to 14.

The Redeemer’s Day was initiated more than two decades ago by the wife of the General Overseer and Mother-in-Israel, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, to celebrate the goodness and faithfulness of God upon the schools and the church in general. In her own words, the Redeemer’s Day is a celebration, not a competition.

Though the programme features participants in March pasts, sporting activities, Thanksgiving parades, art and science exhibitions, it has retained its celebratory essence since inception.

This year’s programme will feature about 400 primary and secondary schools domiciled in the current 64 regions that make up the RCCG.

The current CRSM Chairman, Pastor (Prof) Michael Aduradola, confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been put in place for the programme, which shall be monitored by CRSM representatives.