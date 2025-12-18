Celebration Of Fashion, Creativity, Culture As Ìmọ́sé Exhibition 1.1 Holds In Lagos

After a successful debut in June, all is set for the highly anticipated second edition tagged Imose 1.1 exhibition, an inspiring celebration of fashion, creativity, beauty and wellness, scheduled to begin tomorrow, Thursday, December 18, at La Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos, and end on Friday, December 19.

Designed as a luxury fashion and lifestyle trade fair, Imose brings together top designers, emerging brands, and creative entrepreneurs in a vibrant marketplace and community space. Imose, which means “beautiful” in the Edo language, was created as a platform to uplift young people, particularly women and youths with creative talents.

The Imose exhibition is an extension of the long-standing humanitarian work of the Sewa Foundation, through which its founder and convener, Mrs Angela Jide-Jones, has supported widows for over two decades.

Speaking at a Press Conference held on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, ahead of the event, Jide-Jones assured of a bumper show featuring 100 vendors, hosting empowerment sessions, and curating a richer marketplace that celebrates enterprise, creativity, and culture.

She noted that this edition will feature a vibrant marketplace of fashion, beauty, wellness, art, and handmade brands; masterclasses and conversations tailored to equip entrepreneurs; a curated cultural and fashion experience; a community space where creativity, healing, and enterprise meet; and a platform where small businesses can be seen, supported, and taken seriously.

“What began as a simple idea, a gathering to celebrate beauty, wellness, fashion, and creativity, has grown into something far greater than we imagined.

“At the heart of Imose is a simple conviction: that beauty is more than appearance; that wellness is more than routine; that fashion is more than fabric; and that enterprise, when supported, becomes a pathway to dignity, confidence, and economic transformation,” she said.

“Our mission remains the same: to empower, to celebrate, and to support young people and women in Nigeria.”

Jide-Jones, a serial entrepreneur and high-impact business and organisational consultant with over 20 years of banking experience, including core competencies in new business development and negotiation skills, explained that her journey with widows revealed a deeper challenge.

According to her, while supporting mothers, she realised that their children also needed opportunities, especially as many young people graduate from school without jobs.

“We started training the youths, brought in artisans and gave them seed capital to start businesses. But we soon realised that many of them were extremely talented and skilled, yet lacked a platform to be seen. That was how the idea of Imose was born,” she said.

She further stated that Imose evolved from charity gestures into a full-scale empowerment platform that supports new businesses with training, mentorship, visibility and access to opportunities, including grants.

Also speaking at the briefing, renowned Nigerian fashion designer, Mrs Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, praised the initiative, describing Imose Exhibition as a much-needed platform for women and young business owners.

“Having a platform that is dedicated to uplifting beginners in the fashion, beauty and wellness industry is very laudable,” she said, adding that Mrs Jide-Jones first supported her brand at an exhibition, and that relationship grew from there.

“What Imose represents is very important for the industry,” she enthused.

Founder of Imani Kids and one of the exhibitors from the June edition, Mrs Alaka, shared her personal experience, describing Imose as a turning point for her business.

“During the exhibition, she went round every store and even sponsored sales. There were thoughtful gifts, cupcakes, pictures and constant encouragement. After Imose, I became an ambassador because I kept telling everyone about it,” she said.

Alaka disclosed that her Adire clothing line for children was first showcased and sold at Imose. “Since then, we have sold about 900 pieces. Imose made me feel seen again. I started my business in 2017, but Imose stood out for me,” she said, noting that she was also a beneficiary of an Air Peace business class ticket.