Celebration In Nasarawa As Sule Exceed All Expectations

Background

Nasarawa State has witnessed monumental transformation in the past six years since the coming on board of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration. Sule came into office in 2019 and is on his second term as governor of the state.

The policy trust of Sule’s administration is anchored on industrialisation. This policy has, however, translated into footprints in the areas of road infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, security, and human capital development as well as mining among other sectors of the economy.

Sule’s All Progressives Congress-led administration has so far constructed over 600 kilometres of roads across the state in the past six years, and with more in the offing.

Transformation of Lafia

One area of obvious success and evident of the dividends of democracy, is Lafia, the state capital city, which hitherto looked like a glorified local government headquarters.

But in the last six years, that has changed as the city has witnessed transformation through upgraded and improved city-renewal policy of the governor.

Lafia now boasts the construction of N16billion Flyover, the first-ever. The ongoing construction of the Akwanga Underpass, and the N39 billion – 2.6kilometer Mararaba-Karu Underpass, which groundbreaking ceremony was performed recently by the governor, have given Lafia; Akwanga and Mararaba-Karu a facelift.

The Mararaba project aims to decongest the unbelievable traffic along the Karu-Abuja corridor when completed. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in June this year, inaugurated some legacy projects executed by the governor, including the N16 billion Lafia Flyover and Underpass; the multi million new state secretariat in Lafia, and Shendam-junction-Akurba dual carriageway; during his two-day official visit to the state.

Nasarawa came alive, again on December 16, 2025 when the Bengo Province Governor, Angola, Dr Maria Antonia officially launched the state-owned brand NASACCO Rice.

NASACCO rice has since hit Nigerian markets. NASACCO Rice is produced by the state government from its JangwaAgwatashi Farm, with a target of 1.2 million bags harvest from the 2, 300 hectares cultivated. NASACCO Rice is produced and packaged by Silvex International.

Sule’s administration has been widely commended for the strides recorded in the areas of security, road construction, education, health, rural development, water, mining including human capital development. The agency driving delivery of Sule’s initiative, the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), has so far attracted over $1.8 billion investments to the state.

‘‘Over the past five years since our creation, we have attracted a lot of investments, both foreign and domestic. Over the years, the portfolio of investments we have attracted in these peri- ods is over $1.8 billon. Some of these investments have been actualised,” disclosed the Managing Director of NASIDA, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Linking rural centres to urban areas

The governor is now shifting attention from building of flyovers to linking of roads from communities to urban centres to ease movement within and around the state. Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Tanko Ibrahim summed the strides recorded by Sule’s administration, noting that the construction of link roads aims to link rural areas to urban centres, and to decongest traffic, as well as promote socio-economic activities of the citizens.

He said that the strides recorded by the governor are particularly in the areas of road infrastructure, ag- riculture, security, education, health, rural development and human capital development. Saying; “Engineer Abdullahi Sule said it earlier when he came in 2019, ‘I want to leave Nasarawa State better than I met it.’

And you can see the changes. You can see the flyover at Keffi, Akwanga underpass, Lafia Flyover and Underpass, then the new state secretariat in Lafia, one of the biggest in the country, and you have also seen not only the big roads he is now linking communities to urban centres to ease movement.

“When I say linking roads, when you leave Lafia, the state capita to Assakio there is a road that links Ombi. There is a road that links behind Lafia local government to Federal University of Lafia. At Kwandere, there is a road that link to Kokona and Keffi. And there are so many roads that link different parts of the state to local government headquarters and communities across the state.’’

The Commissioner further said; “Just recently, His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule performed the groundbreaking of 2. 6 kilometres Mararaba-Karu flyover, worth N39 billion and 50 per cent of the money has already been paid.

There is going to be a twin flyover and there is going to be run-over around Abacha Road and then around the market at Mararaba. All these are deliberate efforts to decongest traffic.”

… agrobusiness

Ibrahim said that besides provi- sion of road infrastructure, the governor has prioritiesd agriculture through huge annual budgetary provision for the sector, provision of farm inputs and cultivation of the 2, 300 hectares of state government rice farm at Jangwa-Agwayashi and other many interventions to promote agribusiness in the state.

“We have our agricultural farm at Jangwa. We have cultivated 2,300 hectares of land. We have already harvested over 600 bags. Our target is 1.2 million bags in this year’s harvest, and we have produced our rice. The name of our rice is NASACCO Rice. NASACCO Rice was launched in early December.

“We have given fertilizers free to farmers at various farming seasons, directly to people who are farming, let them go and farm so that we can get food on our tables.

His Excellency has distributed tractors to every local government to cultivate no less than 50 hectares of land of the crop of their choice; whether rice, beans, maize, cassava, yam, sesame seeds; so that we should bring food to our tables in Nasarawa State.

“We are now talking about exporting food not only to the neighbourhoods but out of the country and by God’s grace. Let me let you know that if Benue State say they are the food basket of the Nation, Nasarawa State is now going to put food for them in their baskets.’’

… security

The Commissioner also spoke glowingly of the achievements insecurity sector, noting that the present administration has invested a lot in security to secure the state so as to pave the way for the development of the state. “Kudos to His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his commitment to security of lives and property of the citizens. Nasarawa State government has done a lot in terms of security.

The government provided operational vehicles and other high technological gadgets to security agencies in the state at various times; including other support to enhance their operations simply to ensure that there is peace, and to ensure that citizens sleep with their eyes closed.

“I want you to know that in the whole of 19 Northern states of Nige- ria, there is no state that is peaceful like Nasarawa State. In fact, I may say not only Northern states but in the whole country. So, we thank God for His Excellency’s leadership,’’ the commissioner said.

… tourism

The tourism sector, he said has also witnessed some level of investment from the state government, disclosing that the administration has put in place policies aimed to unluck tourism potentials of the state. According to him; ‘‘tourism takes place where there is peace, and there is peace in Nasarawa State.

The governor has approved in this year’s budget about N1.5 billion for the development of tourism in the state, we are waiting for people to come and do the work. We want professionals who can handle such job because of the nature and technicalities involved.

“About two, three weeks ago, one of the popular artistes and film producers came and shoot in many places in the state. He went to Eggon Hills and many other places. He is currently in London where he took the materials for editing and by the time the production is out the name of Nasarawa State will be there.

“Most of these African countries, such as Gambia, live on tourism. So, kudus to His Excellency for putting Nasarawa State on the path of eco- nomic growth and prosperity. We are happy that the state is peaceful and open for investors.” He added that Sule’s performance has exceeded expectation of the people of the state.

‘‘ if you have heard about the slogan, ‘Exceeding all Ex- pectation,’ the meaning of exceeding all expectation is that His Excellency has exceeded what the people of Nasarawa State are expecting him to do,’’ he disclosed.

… media

The media is also no left in the Midas touch of the governor, with the state media outfits benefiting from his gestures of development. This is as the state government recently remodelled the state- owned Government Printing Press in Lafia, installing cutting edge technology to enable it to resume production.

This development, the Commissioner noted underscored the commitment of the government in protecting official secrecy in doing government business across ministries and departments and agencies of government as well serves as source of revenue generation for the state, as this has shut the doors against the printing of official documents outside the corridors of government.

Speaking while inaugurating the remodelled Government Printing Press, Sule said that the gesture was to provide a viable commercial and competitive printing component to the activities of ministry of information, culture and tourism in the state.

‘‘This is a printing press that was first built and commissioned in the year 2001 and we have to show appreciation to those who came up with the initiative of establishing it. Most of the equipment actually went obsolete and attempt made in the past to be able to upgrade the equipment failed,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘we thank God Almighty for giving us the opportunity to be able to revamp the entire facilities. Today, we have cutting edge technologies, we have new equipment and we have been able to print nearly most of today’s kind of documents.’’

The governor disclosed that all necessary measures would be put in place to make the printing press competitive, cut cost of printing government documents and as well train indigenes of the state on how to operate the printing machines and generate revenue for the state moving forward.

On the need to streamline all government ministries, departments and agencies to assess services at the facility, the governor noted that the Head of Civil Service would evolve a circular to that effect that henceforth; all MDA’s would be patronizing the printing press.

He urged the management team of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to ensure that the facility provides quality and competitive services that could be placed side by side with what is obtainable out there in terms of clear and clean colour separation out put.