Celebration In Bakassi As Otu Releases Palliatives To IDPs

There was a heavy celebration on Wednesday at Obutong and Ikot Effion camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State as Governor Bassey Otu released hundreds of bags of rice for distribution.

According to the National Coordinator of Bakassi Returnees and Chairman, Camp Management Committee, Prince Asim-Joseph Inyang, the celebration was a sequel to the fact that “for eight years, Government did not remember the IDPs and we were supposed when the government of Prince Otu sent six hundred bags of rice to our camps.”

Inyang, who said he was passionate about the welfare of the displaced persons, explained to newsmen that the joy of receiving government palliative was the purpose of the celebration.

According to him: “Throughout the period Ayade was in government, the displaced persons in Bakassi did not get anything. As the present governor sent the bags of rice to the various IDP camps, the people started celebrating.

“They even said I should hire a vehicle to take them to Calabar for them to go and thank the governor but I don’t have that kind of money. So that is why you see the celebration in the two camps.

“This is palliative and we are expecting that now that the governor has remembered us, he should please consider us during the Christmas period. We are suffering in the various camps a visit to us by the governor will go a long way in soothing the challenges we are having,” Inyang concluded.

A beneficiary of the palliative and a woman leader in Ekpri Obutong Returnees camp, Blessing Okon Eyo who corroborated the camp coordinator’s assertions, while thanking the wife of the governor for the gesture, appealed to her to encourage her husband to provide jobs for men in the different camps.

She said: “We thank the wife of the governor for encouraging her husband, the governor to remember us with the palliative. But our husbands don’t have jobs and we are pleading with her to also encourage him to give jobs to them so that they will have something to do,”