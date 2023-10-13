Celebration as Pope Francis Appoints 1st Indigenous Auxiliary Bishop of Calabar

Genesis

July 22 this year will remain a remarkable, if not an indelible, day in the memory and life of Auxiliary Bishop, Rt. Rev. Mos- signo Christopher Naseri-Mutiti Naseri. It was the day he was ordained to officially take up a higher responsibility in the church. After his appointment by Pope Francis in far away Rome, he returned to the country to be ordained the first indigenous Auxiliary Bishop of Calabar Archdiocese.

His ordination drew an army of Catholic faithful and well wishers who had eagerly expected the day and they came with homilies, praises, commendation, accolades and plenty of salutations To be clear, the Rt Rev. msgr Christopher Naseri-Mutiti Naseri was appointed the auxillary Bishop of Calabar Archdiocese by the holy Father Pope Francis. During the build up to the Episcopal Ordination, the Catholic community in Africa, Nigeria and other Christian’s of goodwill identified with the Bishop who is the first indigenous Auxillary Bishop of Calabar.

Ordination

The ordination which attracted thousands of Catholic faithfuls and other guests marked a turning point in the growth and development of the church in the state. The guests who braved the weather included a number of personalities which included a representative of Pope Francis who was represented by the Apostolic Nuncio in Nigeria, Ambassador Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

Other dignitaries were Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, several captains of industries, professional associations and the traditional institution. The Archbishop of Calabar and Metropolitan of the Ecclestiscal Province of Calabar His Grace, Most Rev. Joseph Effiong Ekuwem while praying during the consecration and decoration of the Auxiliary Bishop Of Calabar Most Rev. Christopher Naseri prayed God to Grant him the grace to keep watch over the flock entrusted to his care as well as splendour and wisdom to govern the church.

Archbishop Ekuwem admonished the Church to see the Auxiliary Archbishop, as their own, and give him their countless maximum Supports at all times. He described the 1st indigenous Axillary Archbishop, as a Servant of God, that is humble and willing to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world. In a homily, the Bishop of Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Most Rev. Camilus Etukudo said by virtue of his consecration, Auxiliary Bishop Christopher Naseri like every other Bishop in the Roman Catholic Church who is in communion with the Pope, the successor of St. Peter has become sacrementally a member of the apostolic college.

Rousing welcome

Welcoming his ordination, the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, said Rev. Naseri’s appointment “is a sign of growth in the Archdiocese of Calabar and the Church in Nigeria as well as an assurance of it’s sustainability”, he said. He added that having served in various administrative capacities, they are confident that the new auxillary Bishop has “gathered enough experience which will aid you to discharge the responsibility entrusted to you by the church”, he said.

Similarly, the president of the Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa, Most Rev. Alexis Touabli Youlo said Rev. Naseri’s has proved his administrative acumen and pastoral delligence in the many missions he has served. He maintained that “they are confident that you will be able to nourish the people of God and be a good help to the Archbishop of Calabar, Most Rev Joseph Effiong Ekuwem.

“I wish to affirm to you the love of your brother Bishops. We, your brothers in RECOWA are praying for you, so that the Lord will grant you the graces that you need to live, accomplish and prosper your mission in co- piloting the affairs of the beautiful Archdiocese of Calabar,” he said.

Parishioners rejoice

Also celebrating the new Bishop, Rev Fr. Benjamin Chin- edu Nwugo, MSP, the Parish priest of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Catholic Diocese of Kumba, in the South West Region of Cameroon congratulated Most Rev Naseri on his Episcopal Ordination. He added that the curate and parishioners of the church in South West Cameroon wishes him “God’s choicest blessings and congratulations as you begin your service to the holy people of God”.

The Diocese of Sokoto in its message to the Auxillary Bishop signed by Most Rev Mathew Hassan Kukah rejoiced with him and the entire sheep fold of Calabar. He said, “it is our prayer that you will use the experience you have gained over the years to cooperate and collaborate with His Grace to promote the work of evangelization within and beyond the Archdiocese”.

Diocese stand

On its part, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, CLCN, Calabar Archdiocese in a message signed by it’s president Hon. Eti Eka Lady Lawrencia Ita (KSJI, JP) and and secretary Titus Enya prayed for “wisdom and ever deepening holiness as you guide the flock entrusted to your loving care”. In her message, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi said it is heartwarming that 26 years after Rev Naseri took a vow of loyalty and obedience to serve God and humanity, he has been elevated to the exalted position of Auxiliary Bishop.

The newly ordained Auxiliary Bishop was born on April 5, 1970 in Calabar has over the years grown through the ranks of the Catholic Church in Nigeria. For instance, he has performed several pastoral assignments as a seminarian particularly at the St. Vincent de Paul Mbukpa/St Joseph Chaplaincy the polytechnic Calabar(now UNICROSS) , St. Michael Ikot Ayan Ikono and St Michael Oban.

Others include the Mary Immaculate Juniorate Iwuru, St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, St Jude Fegge, Onitsha Archdiocese and St. Patrick Ikot Ansa between July 1988 to September 1996. His diaconate Ordination toon place on December 4, 1996 at the St Patrick Parish Ikot Ansa Calabar and was conducted by His Grace Most Rev. Brian D. Usanga.

Significance

Similarly, Rev. Naseri’s priestly ordination took place on July, 5 1997 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Calabar and was conducted by His Grace Most Rev. Carlo- Maria Vigano, the then Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria. He has carried out various pastoral assignments and responsibilities within the church over the years.

These include Assistant Parish priest at St. John the Baptist Parish Akamkpa, Assistant parish priest st. Benard parish Marian Hill calabar,Chaplain, Knight of St John International, Sacred Heart Commandery, Vicar of Priests Archdiocese of Calabar, chaplain Calabar Archdiocese, Catholic Women organization Cwo,Confessor, Handmaid’s of the Holy Child Jesus Mother Ignatia community Ikot Ansa, among others.

He also has summer pastoral experiences in Europe and America including the Archdiocese of Turin, Palermo, both in Italy, Archdiocese of Cologne, Germany as well as the Diocese of San Diego, USA. He is also a member of several professional bodies like the Society for Biblical Literature, Catholic Biblical Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Association for Biblical studies as well as Full flesh Professor of Religious studies in the University of Calabar,a pronouncement made 3 days before his ordination. End. as Pope Francis appoints 1st indigenous Auxiliary Bishop of Calabar