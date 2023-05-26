Celebration As Last Season Of ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie Premieres

It was a gathering of celebrities and film lovers as the last season of the movie, ‘Fast and Furious’, premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas for movie lovers in Lagos. The premiere was powered by Fearless Energy drink from the stable of Rite Foods Limited in partnership with Silverbird Cinemas for film lovers and fun seekers to have wonderful experiences while watching their favourite movies. At the event, those in attendance were energised by Fearless energy drink, with its new mantra ‘Embrace the Thrill,’ aimed at rejuvenating consumers to become more audacious and adventurous to activate their dreams to attain success.

On the exclusive partnership, Rite Foods’ Assistant Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the premiere consolidates the company’s pursuit for excellence and ways of constantly adding value to lives, as that has been the company’s vision. She also said the company intends to utilise the partnership amongst other marketing activities, to reaffirm the brand equity-building strategies as a market leader. According to her, the deal is also meant to be a sampling ground for consumers to be able to taste the unique quality of the Fearless brand while enjoying their favourites movies with family and friends.

Also commenting on the support, Rite Foods’ Digital Lead, Olawale Odenusi, stated that the movie resonates with what Fearless energy drink stands for, which is bravery, boldness, and other attributes that inspire courage to dare and engage in activities that leads to success. An upcoming Nigerian filmmaker, Andrian Abisogun, praised the brand for adding colour to the event and for the immense support to the entertainment sector, as well as the energy it provides to viewers at the cinema. It was indeed a pleasant moment as consumers of the Fearless range of products attested to the distinctiveness of the energy drink, while having delightful experiences watching the Fast and Furious movie.