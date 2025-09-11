Celebration As Ikeji Festival Annual Lecture Promotes Harmonious Co-existence In Afikpo, Edda Communities

Background

The 2025 Ikeji Festival and Annual Lecture organised by the member representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representative, Idu Igariwey, has underscored the imperative of promoting and entrenching cultural renaissance, unity and cohesion among the people of the constituency and other communities.

Culture is defined as the totality of the people’s way of life, behaviour and life style. It is the belief that people in a particular group or organisation share. The importance of culture ranges from being a symbol of unity, togetherness and cohesion as well as an avenue to promote the advancement and sustainability of communities.

The annual event held at last month at the country home of the lawmaker, located at Ugwu Ovum Mgbom village Afikpo, had in attendance various stakeholders and members of the different communities of the constituency, including the elderly, men, women, youths, communities leaders and traditional rulers as well as members of the academic communities from across the state.

The platform served as a tool for cultural revival and peace building in Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency. The day also marked the fifth edition of the 2025 Okpudo Annual Lecture Series on the Ikeji Afikpo and Edda people.

Igariwey highlights essence of annual lecture

In his welcome address, the initiator of the lecture series, Igariwey, who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Appropriation, reiterated that the Okpudo Ikeji Annual Lecture Series, seeks to assemble critical stakeholders in Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency.

Igariwey emphasised that the event was instituted to highlight and cement the bond existing between the two communities by showcasing the similarities and uniqueness of their culture. According to him, “What we have done in the last five years the Ikeji Annual lecture was instituted, is to show the nexus between members of the community and their culture.

“In the past five years, we have brought in intellectual dimension to our culture, we believe that our culture is very important, without our culture, we will not know whom we are and where we are going to.”

He restated that the 2025 lecture juxtaposed the legal system against the customary law system, with em- phasis on the legal system that was not gender friendly as far as women are concerned.

“One of the takeaways in today’s lecture is the need for our legal jurisprudence to ensure that the female folks are not disadvantaged in matters of land inheritance,’’ he said. Adding, “Women are the ones that are more connected with the land in virtually all our communities, they are the ones that bear the brunt of agriculture.

“The essence of the lecture is self-identification, social awareness, education and enlightenment of our people.” The lawmaker further cautioned that any attempt to dispossess women in the Land Use system will pose a serious problem to the society. Disclosing, “We think there is a connection between modernising our laws and the larger government policy for the teeming masses of the country.

“We are celebrating the New Yam Festival to remember that there is something that binds Afikpo and Edda, by embracing culture, we are not rejecting other influences, we embrace them, but in the process we want to be remembered as a people.” Igariwey stressed the need for rejigging of the old ways of land inheritance in order to avert imminent danger in the future.

He also reiterated that the 2025 Annual Ikeji lecture topic captioned; Land Inheritance, and Traditional Legal System among Afikpi and Edda, was chosen to assist in the restoration of peace in the constituency. “The topic will help us to make peace within our society, our culture will guide us on issues of land inheritance,” he disclosed.

Udu explores land ownership, inheritance

Professor Eseni Azu Udu of the Dean of the Faculty of Law at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, delivered the Fifth Okpudo Ikeji Annual Lecture, on the topic; Land Inheritance and Traditional Legal System among Afikpo and Edda.

The lecture followed a tradition that dates back to 1979 when Professor M.J.C. Echeruo, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University (Now Abia State University, Uturu), was appointed by the then Governor of old Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe, to deliver the inaugural Ahiajioku (Ikeji) Lecture Udu in his presentation, explored the significance of the New Yam Festival, and connected it to the customs of land acquisition and inheritance among the Afikpo and Edda people.

He said that the Ikeji Festival was an enduring instrument of customary jurisprudence that embodies a living legal system that regulated land tenure, inheritance and community identity. “The Ikeji Festival beyond its colourful cultural display among the Afikpo and Edda people, encapsulates deep traditional jurisprudence on land ownership, inheritance and community identity,” he noted.

Furthermore, Udu emphasised that beyond its place in the Igbo agricultural calendar, the festival marks the harvest of all crops, symbolising both the conclusion of the farming season and the beginning of the next agricultural cycle. “The Ikeji Festival is a living legal system regulating inheritance and reinforcing land tenure among Afikpo and Edda,” he said.

The academic don recommended that the practices must be aligned with the evolving Nigerian legal framework, especially the land Use Act of 1978. “A harmonised legal approach is needed that respects community traditions while ensuring equity and alignment with constitutional principles,” he cautioned. He also advocated the respect of cultural identity while encouraging legal reform and statutory compliance in order to safeguard tradition without undermining legality.

Stakeholders extol initiative

Leaders of thought and opinion moulders in Afikpo and Edda communities, showered encomiums on Igariwey for instituting the Ikeji Annual Lecture series. A renowned banker and administrator, Mr Dave Nwachukwu, noted that the annual Ikejj Festival and Lecture Series, will ever remain a catalyst in accelerating the development of the constituency.

Traditional rulers and statesmen including His Royal Highness Eze Azu Anya and Igweri Gabriel Agwu, insisted that any community that does not know its culture has lost its identity.