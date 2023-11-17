Celebration As First Miss Nigeria Clocks 93

The first Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude on Friday celebrated as she clocked 93 years old.

Chief Grace was the first woman to win the title of Miss Nigeria for the first time during the pageant competition in 1957.

Grace Atinuke grew up in Northern Nigeria and represented the region after her brother submitted her photo to the pageant organizers, Daily Times.

During her time, winners did not use walkways to catwalk and show off their beauty, they were merely selected by their submitted photos and as soon as they won, they disappeared from the limelight and used the £200 cash prize to travel to England and enrol in Nursing School.

She ended up a qualified nurse and was awarded the titles Iyaolu of Isaluland and Iyalode of Okunland.

The Miss Nigeria organization in the year 2015, gifted her a Peugeot and has always celebrated the birthday of the ex-beauty queen.

This year they took to their Instagram to write, “We are immensely delighted to celebrate the evergreen beauty and brave leader, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude, on the occasion of her 93rd birthday.”

“Her courage, resolve, and great strength of character are excellent qualities that have endeared her to us and many others.

“Happy birthday once again, to the very first Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Atinuke Oyelude.

‘Thank you for paving the way and setting the standards that all Miss Nigeria Queens walk through as well as your priceless contributions towards women’s empowerment.”

