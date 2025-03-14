Celebration As Eno Empowers Over 620 People In Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika Fderal Constituency

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has commenced his planned town hall meetings with stakeholders in the 10 federal constituencies of the state, with the empowerment of no fewer than 620 people from Abak, Etim Ekpo, and Ika Federal Constituency. Cash support ranging between N150, 000 and N5, 000,000 were doled out at the occasion.

The meeting held recently at Abak Township Stadium played host to different categories of individuals and groups across the constituency. This include professionals, women, youth, children, farmers, business owners and entrepreneurs.

ARISE Farmers

Six beneficiaries bagged a five million naira grant each, while 178 farmers received N500,000 each under the ARISE Farmers Grant, with the aim of supporting agricultural development in the region while 442 other recipients across various sectors were awarded grants ranging from N150,000 to N700,000, based on their business needs.

Also, 198 individuals into small scale businesses such as vulcanising, tailoring, hairdressing, and welding, among others, were also scheduled for equipment support, ensuring that local businesses had the tools to enhance their work and increase productivity.

Speaking at the event, the Governor, who expressed delight over the event, which he said is a basic thing for the government to not only create enabling environment for businesses to thrive but also to empower people especially those at the lower rung of the ladder who are doing their best possible to earn a decent living in the face of the economic downturn.

He counselled the beneficiaries to put into good use the grant given to them as it was meant for business and nothing else, noting that it is only when they apply the fund wisely that they can enrich themselves and live above the poverty line as doing otherwise will not bode well for their economic wellbeing.

Commitment

He reiterated his support to young people as his government is centred on impacting the younger generation as the hope of the state for development and growth lies in the young people who hopefully the mantle of leadership in various spheres would be placed in the coming years.

“I tell you that if there is any governor that will root for you as young people, it is this governor standing here. I want you to put on your sleeves, study hard, and work hard,’’ he declared. Adding, “I will be here to continue to support you.

Wwill always support our people so that they can excel.” Emphasising his commitment to governance and rural development, Eno noted, “I want to be remembered as a governor who brought governance to the rural areas.

“I want to be remembered as a governor who interacted with the rural communities so that they too can have a fragrance of governance. They can have the basic necessities of life.”

Speaking further, the governor stated that his administration’s goal was to uplift rural communities, expand development, and curb rural-urban migration by providing the necessary support for rural communities and dwellers in order for them to be aspirational as well and live their lives to the fullest.

Saying, “We came to work with you. We came to expand the frontiers of development in our state. We came to stop rural-urban migration. We came to provide support to our people to ARISE and fulfill their potentials.”

Endorsement

Satisfied and excited by the governor’s commitment to their well-being through his various people-centric programmes, with special reference to the ARISE Farmers grant, the people not only declared overwhelming support for the governor but also loudly endorsed him for 2027, saying he remains their candidate and hero.

Gratified by this overwhelming support and endorsement from the people, the governor expressed his happiness to the people, thanking them for their kind gestures, which he described as inspiring to his future political plans.

“We remain dedicated to this as long as you continue to support us. Thank you for your overwhelming endorsement for us to run for office again in 2027,’’ said the governor.

This is as he noted, “We will continue to do what you have elected us to do. I believe that we will come back again before the campaign starts. Thank you for this robust engagements.”

Looking ahead, Eno made a promise that resonated with the women of the constituencies when he announced the release of 15 mini-buses for female commercial drivers in the state.

He disclosed that the mini-buses will be distributed this week (Tuesday, March 11), in a move aimed at empowering women in the transportation sector.

Presentation

Also, at the epoch making event, over 22 documented requests were highlighted and identified by stakeholders and people of Abak/Etim Ekpo/ Ika Federal Constituency These needs were presented to Eno, in line with the administration’s commitment to participatory governance and people-oriented leadership.

For Abak, the projects included the construction of a modern market, activation of NIPP substation, ecological remediation, oil palm processing mill, completion of the stadium project and construction of more economically viable rural and internal urban roads.

While for Etim Ekpo, the stakeholders requested for the completion of the power substation, oil palm processing industry, and several roads, including Utu Etim Ekpo – Etok Urukeshiet; Atan – Ntak Inyang; Ikot Udobong-Utit Idim Mkporikpo; Obo Ekpo- Eka Obong as well as internal roads in the headquarters.

The team from Ika among others sought the siting of a model farm, automated Palm processing industry, Utu Etim Ekpo- Ikot Osukpong; Urua Inyang -Abala Road; Obot Ujo-Ikot Edim and internal roads within the council headquarters.

Access roads

They advanced the need for the development of access roads in the area to promote easy movement of people, scaleup on commerce and industrial activities as well as enhanced livelihood as justification for their requests.

They also appreciated the governor for completing a number of projects within their communities that are already changing the socioeconomic narrative of the area.

In their speeches during the town hall meeting a number of the stakeholders, including; the immediate Past Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Moses Ekpo; Itai Afe Annang, HRM Blaise Awakama, National Chairman Maintain Peace Movement, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, Barrister Uwemedimo Nwoko, and Prof Nkereuwem Etukudoh commended the governor’s transformational strides in the state, promising their unalloyed support to the ARISE Agenda.

Championing the mobilisation of the people in support of the governor’s re-election in 2027, a member of the State House of Assembly for Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Mfon Idung and immediate past member of the House of Representatives for Abak Federal Constituency, Aniekan Umanah, moved and seconded a motion for the adoption of Eno as the sole Governorship candi – date in 2027.

Meanwhile, Eno in his response promised to carefully study the needs of the people as documented and presented to him, assuring that next year’s budget will be big on projects and interventions nominated by the people, in line with his ARISE Agenda.

He disclosed that though all the requests may not be met immediately, he will ensure that the very urgent and pressing challenges in their demands are given attention.

Goodwill messages were received from prominent stakeholders from the three local government areas, including the local government chairmen.

They all eulogised the governor for his laudable programmes and policies while pledging their support for his re-election bid in 2027.

Various gifts were presented to the governor by the people, these included food items by the women from their farms, goats, cows and palm fruits seedlings.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

