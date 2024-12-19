Celebration As Ebonyi Governor’s Father Emerges Traditional Ruler Of Oferekpe-Agbaja

Share

Traditional institutions all over the country is recognised as a veritable avenue for the custodian of the tradition and culture of the people.

It is an age-long rich cultural heritage that had existed for several years ago. Traditional rulers are not political appointees because they hold their positions for life as custodians of customs and traditions.

Ebonyi State has 171 autonomous communities cutting across the three senatorial zones of the State. One of them is Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community, which is situated in Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

It was a recent creation as it was carved out of the old Agbaja Autonomous Community by the present Ebonyi State government.

The aim was geared to- wards bringing development and leadership to the people in the rural community. The community is has 17 villages and it is well known for yam and rice productions.

Chief Nwifuru Nwankpu

Chief Ezekiel Nwankpu was born in 1940 in his grandfather’s house in Oferekpe Agbaja. He is the father of Ebonyi State Gov- ernor, Francis Nwifuru. Nwankpu began early to show identical spots for outstanding traits.

He is a core traditionalist who believes in doing the right thing and standing by justice, peace, and truth. His penchant for inde- pendence, hard work and consistency of character, are traits he got from his parents – Chief Nwankpu Opoke and Chief (Mrs) Nwofoke Nwankpu.

Nwankpu is said to have showed trait of natural wisdom from his tender, an element, which stood him shoulders high above his age grade in the community. Besides the blessing of native intelligence and wisdom, he had the opportunity of being within the four walls of a classroom, where he attended school, however, from standard one to two.

Even though he may have been denied the opportunity of completing his formal education, but his obedience and respect for his father paved the way for him to win laurels and attain lasting successes.

Nwankpu is a practical and rich farmer. He nurtured the passion and love for farm work at an early stage of his life. He is married to 19 wives, however, he lives with 17 of the wives as two no more live with him. He has sired 108 children, both males and females, with Nwifuru as one of his many children.

Coronation ceremony

The people of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Com- munity on Saturday December 7, 2024, in a colourful and entertaining ceremony crowned Nwankpu as the traditional ruler of the community.

He was on the occasion presented to Oferekpe Ag- baja people by the commu- nity’s Town Union leader- ship and decorated with the Staff of Office as the monarch of the community. The event took place at Oferekoe Agbaja Primsary School.

In an address on behalf of Oferekpe Agbaja Autono- mous Community, Mr Nwibo Elias, who doubles as the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, commended Governor Nwifuru for approving the creation of more autonomous com- munities in the State.

“This attests to the fact that the role and importance of traditional rulers in our society cannot be over-emphasised,’’ he noted. The Royal Highnesses present at the event led by the Chairman of Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Nkpuma, performed the coro- nation of the new monarch.

The decision of the entire people of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community with to enthrone him as Chibugo 1 of Oferekpe Autonomous Community, is simply fitting and noble one as he is adjudged as a man of impeccable character, wealthy and forthright as well as highly committed to the development of the community.

In a goodwill message, the former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Chief Goddy Ogbaga, described the event as commendable following Eze Nwankpu contributions to the devel opment of the community.

Staff of Office

Governor Nwifuru, who was one of the guests at the coronation ceremony, urged the new monarch to serve humanity in all fairness and love to the glory of God.

While handing over the Staff of Office to his father, Nwifuru charged the newly crowned traditional ruler to faithfully and forthrightly discharge the duties of his office.

Nwifuru restated that he was honoured to celebrate the monarch legacy as he embraced the responsibil- ity of the ruler of the land.

He said, “On behalf of the Government of Ebonyi State, I present this certifi- cate to you Ezeogo Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwankpu, this day 7th December 2024, having been duly selected as the traditional ruler of Oferekpe Agbaja community.

“Your unwavering commitment to justice, self- lessness and service to our community, and the people has earned you this noble position.

“It is a testament to the respect and admiration you have garnered over the years, as you ascend this revered throne of your forefathers, I have no doubt that your reign will bring peace to Oferekpe Agbaja community”

Nwifuru said that the government has created an enabling environment for communities in the State to choose their traditional rulers, saying, “The government has signed into law the document creating communities as demanded and approved.

“This law has encouraged the communities to take necessary steps to select suitably qualified persons as their traditional ruler.”

…Rejection to the throne

For Nwifuru, it was both a momentous and historic occasion as he retold the story of rejection suffered by his father and the family, noting that his father was once a reject, however, fate has dealt him a good hand as he has risen to the revered position of the traditional ruler of the com- munity that once treated and his family as outcast.

“My father suffered humiliation, in the late 1970s, there was a time we were working here, we were chased out of this ground.

What my father passed through in life is pathetic, it got to a point where nobody can speak up in his favour,” he recalled in an emotion laden voice.

Though he evoked sad memory, it was, however, a welcomed a relief, nothing the fact that time has healed the wounds as the father through hard work and faith in his ability and belief in his lineage, weathered the story. Today, he has become not only a standard bearer but the number one citizen of the community.

Nwifuru maintained that the only sin committed by his father was that he became wealthy and successful, which was unacceptable to many people who didn’t see it coming and so they mounted opposition against him and his family.

Picking up the narration, he said, “my father was compelled to marry many wives because he was alone, my father elder brother was killed in this village by the villagers.”

Goodwill messages

Numerous goodwill messages were delivered and tributes to paid to the new traditional rulers by some of the attendees.

Former Governors of the State, namely Chief Martin Elechi, Senator Sam Egwu and Senator David Umahi, who attended the event, extolled the new traditional ruler for attaining the status and wished him success in all his future endeavours.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"