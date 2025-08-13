Celebration as CJID Names C’River ‘Safest State For Journalism Practice’

Recently, Cross River State made history when the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) named it the ‘Safest State for Journalism Practice’ in Nigeria.

This award by a neutral umpire has received commendations from various quarters, not the least, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). To situate this excitement in its proper perspective, one must identify indicators probably used by the CJID to arrive at its conclusion and subsequent verdict.

Commitment to welfare

Cross River State, under Governor Bassey Edet Otu, has developed love for the media. During his campaign in 2023, Otu had visited the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre in the state capital, Calabar, and after addressing the press, he promised to assist in renovating the centre, a promise he has since kept. Again, in the run-up to that election, he promised, in one of his briefings, to appoint his Chief Press Secretary from among the Council members.

Although he had gone to Abuja to bring a CPS earlier in his administration, he later backtracked and appointed Comrade Nsa Gill, who was, at the time, the state chairman of the NUJ, Cross River State Council. As if that was not enough, Senator Otu appointed six more journalists to assist him with the business of disseminating information and projecting the state to the outside world.

They are still on the payroll of the state government. Last year, the governor gifted the state Council a fully air-conditioned 18-seater bus, which has encouraged members of the Council to arrive at events on time and with pride. In fact, the last time such a gesture was extended to the Council was during Senator Liyel Imoke’s administration, some 10 years ago.

It would be recalled that before Otu assumed office on May 29, 2023, there was a near anomie in some parts of the state, notably in Apkabuyo and Bakassi local government areas, where a group of militants known as “Bakassi Boys” filched on unsuspecting natives, appropriating to themselves what never belonged to them at will and with the assistance of sophisticated weapons.

This situation created a huge sense of insecurity, not only for the general public, but also for journalists who merely limited their coverage to certain parts of the state while avoiding the two occupied LGAs like the plague.

Today, the story is different, thanks to the decisiveness with which the governor ousted them, thus returning peace and tranquillity to the two local government areas. After peace returned, economic activities also resumed and journalists can now traverse those areas without any form of trepidation or anxiety.

Safe haven

It has been said time and again that Cross River is a peaceful state and her people are peace loving. This obvious truth cannot be disaffirmed by even a first time visitor. No journalist has ever been threatened and none has ever been seen as likely to become an endangered species.

Clearly, the level of cordiality between the media and government has been fine tuned to the extent that the governor meets with journalists on a regular basis in a bid to both sustain the relationship as well as allowing them to understand government activities and policies.

Award well-deserved

It was on this wise that the state Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Arçhibong Bassey described the ranking as well deserved, pointing out that the recognition was, “rooted in deliberate policy choices and a secure operating environment fostered by the administration of Governor Bassey Otu.

“This ranking is not accidental. It reflects Governor Bassey Otu’s unwavering support for press freedom, his open-door policy, and the enabling security architecture he has put in place. Journalists in Cross River now work in an atmosphere free from fear, intimidation, or undue interference.”

Highlighting the report’s indices, access to information, reduced harassment, institutional transparency, and strong legal protections, Bassey noted that Cross River’s performance across these areas is a direct result of the government’s intentional efforts to create a safe and inclusive space for media practice.

She also applauded security agencies and media stakeholders for sustaining cordial relations and fostering mutual respect. She added: “The security of journalists is not just a media issue; it is a governance indicator.

We are proud that Cross River is setting a national example.” While urging journalists to uphold ethical standards and professionalism in their reporting, Bassey reaffirmed the NUJ’s commitment to continuous engagement with the government and civil society to consolidate the gains already made.

“This feat is both a celebration and a challenge to sustain and improve on the progress so far. We thank Governor Otu for his leadership and look forward to deeper partnerships for a freer, safer, and more responsible press in Cross River,” she noted.