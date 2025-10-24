Celebration As BBBF Empowers 3,381 Indigent Students In Kwara

Background

Traditional rulers, parents, and beneficiaries have expressed great relief, excitement and happiness over the award of scholarship to Kwara State indigenes, especially undergraduates and students, from Kwara South Senatorial District and even far away Baruteen Local Government Area of the State by the Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF).

They also poured encomiums on the Co-founder and cosponsor of the Foundation, Engineer Pastor Sunday Adebayo Babalola and his delectable and God-fearing wife, Pastor Christiana Bunmi Babalola, who also is a co-founder and co-sponsor, for their investments in the scholarship scheme, and other philanthropic outreaches.

10th anniversary celebration

Speaking during the 10th edition of the scholarship ceremony on October 16, at OmuAran City Hall in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti Akolade Agboluaje II, commended the Foundation for its continued support and investments in the educational advancement of the senatorial district. He said that the impact of the scheme was being felt beyond the community.

He noted that some of the past beneficiaries of the scheme have not only excelled in their academics and graduated from their academic institutions but are doing well in their chosen careers. He stated that the scheme via the scholarships and other education interventions has given relief to the beneficiaries, their parents and communities.

He added that BBBF has elevated the entire senatorial district. Oba Oleyede said: “Educated people are light to their families. When a child finds help, it changes the story of that family. This foundation has illuminated many homes.”

The Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oluwagbemiga Oloyede, said BBBF has been exemplary in education support, noting that such interventions are priceless. He said that the foundation is a model for community-driven educational empowerment.

The National President of the Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Mr Omoniyi Adeyeye said BBBF has been a blessing to the area. He called on other well-meaning and wealthy indigenes of the State to emulate the Babalolas by contributing to educational development and investing in other philanthropic outreaches.

The Chairman of the BBBF Organising Committee, Elder Ajiboye, said he was fulfilled to be a part of the scheme. He noted that many people whose academic pursuits could have been truncated had been relieved through BBBF’s intervention.

He added that the foundation is a beacon of hope for the less privileged. He commended the Cofounders and co-sponsors of the Foundation, the Babalolas, for their kind gesture and commitment to the development of the community.

Beneficiaries commend benefactors

One of the current beneficiaries, Azeez Ayoola, said the scholarship is a huge relief considering the current economic challenges. He added that it will help the beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies without worrying about tuition fees and some other academic financial demands.

Another recipient from Ba- ruteen LGA, Ibrahim Abdulmumin said he was grateful to the Foundation for extending the scholarship to the LGA. A parent, Mrs Rachael Baba- tunde Mopelola, whose daughter was among the current beneficiaries, said the scheme is a great blessing to the senatorial district.

She stated that the intervention has lifted a huge financial burden off the beneficiaries and their families, adding that it will make the students and undergraduates concentrate on their academics. Alabi Eyitayo Ifeoluwa, Esq, who is a past beneficiary, stated: “To God be the glory for the incredible things He has done through Engineer Bayo Babalola and the Bunmi Educational Scholarship Foundation.

I want to express my sincere gratitude for your outstanding generosity in awarding scholarships to many individuals in Kwara South, myself included. “The scholarship support came at a perfect and much needed time, making a significant difference in my life and the lives of countless others. The thoughtfulness and selflessness displayed by the foundation are truly extraordinary and rare.

‘‘I am deeply grateful for the kindness and willingness of the foundation to extend a helping hand. Through your efforts, many lives have been positively transformed, and I am proud to be a testament to the lasting impact of your generosity.” Another formal beneficiary, Olarewaju Gbemisola, said: “I was a student of Federal university Oye Ekiti.

I was opportune to get the scholarship of BBBF. Trust me, the money did a lot for my education. I was able to pay for my project fees and faculty level and still had something left for my pocket money. I’m really grateful to them for this opportunity and I’m saying a very big thank you. God bless you and provide more for your family.

Asaolu Praise Oluwatobi, a final year student studying Ar- chitecture at Federal University of Technology, Minna and a native of Iloga in Oke-Ero LGA of Kwara State, Nigeria said: ‘‘I wish to express my gratitude to God, who has used and still us ing Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation to bless me financially, towards my academics fulfilment through the scholarship awards I had received from their Foundation.

“Your generosity and commitment to empowering students like me have made a great significant impact on my academic journey. Your investment in my education gave me a sense of purpose and motivation, to learning and developing myself, to be able to impact society positively in all areas of life.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me, and I am committed to making the most of this unprecedented opportunity. Thank you BBBF for believing in me and for your unwavering commitment to education for all.”

Idowu Foundation has given us hope

Akanbi Abdulmutakeem Idowu, President, Nigerian Students Union, Pakistan, and former President, Omu Aran Students’ Union, 2019; said: “I am honoured to share my heartfelt testimony as one of the first beneficiaries of the Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Bursary in Omu Aran. This initiative has been a beacon of hope and a strong pillar of support for many students, including myself. “As a young student striving for academic excellence, financial challenges often stood in the way of my dreams.

However, the bursary provided by Babalola was not just a financial aid—it was a statement of belief in our potential. It reassured us that hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of knowledge would always be recognized and rewarded.

“Receiving this bursary in my time as a student was a turning point. It eased my academic burdens and motivated me to push beyond my limits. The impact of this support did not stop at financial relief; it instilled in me a sense of responsibility to give back to society, just as Engineer Sunday Babalola has done selflessly.

“Today, as the President of the Nigerian Students’ Union in Pakistan, I carry with me the lessons of generosity, lead- ership, and the power of education. The bursary was more than assistance; it was an investment in my future and the future of many others.

I remain eternally grateful to Engineer Sunday Babalola for his vision, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the educational growth of Omu Aran students. May this initiative continue to touch lives and inspire genera- tions to come.”

Motivation for BBEF

The Co-founder, BBBF, Babalola, said BBBF initiated the scholarship scheme to empower students, reduce educational inequality, and support the development of young leaders in Kwara South. He expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the programme for a decade despite economic challenges.

Babalola also commended her husband for their joint efforts in the scheme. Babalola stated that 3381 students and undergraduates had benefited from the scheme from its inception to the 10th edition. He explained that 2,504 benefitted from the first edition to the past ninth editions and 877 in the current edition.

He stated that in the current ceremony, which is the 10th edition, the beneficiaries included: 103 students in Junior Secondary School (JSS 3); 140 students in Senior Secondary School (SSS 3), 338 other secondary school students and 296 tertiary institution undergraduates.

She added that scholarships for SSS3 and JSS3 covered their examination fees and normal charges, while the scholarship for undergraduates covered their tuition and other expenses. He commended his wife, children, the organising committee, religious and traditional rulers as well as other people involved in the administration of the scheme, from its inception to the 10th edition.

He said it is disheartening that Nigeria is still ranked high among countries with high number of out-of-school children, in spite of the humongous amount announced by successive governments, both at the federal and the state levels, on educational investment.

Fund estimates

Noting that the United Nations Children’s Fund estimates that currently there are 18.3 million children in Nigeria who are out of school, the philanthropist called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to address the challenge.

He called on the government to be alive to its education responsibilities, adding that no nation can grow more than its educational status. Babalola also decried the high unemployment and underemployment level as well as economic challenges facing Nigerians, especially the out-of-school children.

He said: “These out of school children are posing a lot of threat to Nigeria’s development and security. They pose a lot of threat to everybody. As they are out of school definitely they will need to survive and a lot of things will still be.

It’s not only out-of-school children, let’s face it. The children today that have even graduated have no jobs. Babalola who is from Kwara State, said there is the need for the government to invest more in education in the State. He called for merit in the recruitment of educational personnel to improve the quality of education.