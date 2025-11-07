Celebration As Akure Gets Federal Teaching Hospital 49 Years After

Background

For decades, there had been agitation for the establishment of federal government health facilities in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Among the states that were created the same time with Ondo State in February 1976, Akure was the only state capital lagging behind among state capitals without a Federal Teaching Hospital.

Ado-Ekiti, which became the state capital of Ekiti State years af- ter old Ondo State was created has a Federal Teaching Hospital. The approval of medical related courses at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) gave hope for the establishment of a Federal Teaching Hospital in Akure.

The resumption of clinical for medical students led to agitation of where to use for their practical training. This development made Akure community under the leadership of Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, to donate expanse of land for the take-off of the Teaching Hospital. Not done yet, the community also set up a fund raising committee under the headship of Dr Femi Oyinsan for the construction of a medical village for the university.

Before the take-off of the hospital, many residents of Akure and Ondo State have had to travel to Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, or even overseas to access specialised medical services.

But 49 years after, a dream of having a Federal Teaching Hospital in Akure finally materialised, as the formal handover of the Akure Teaching Hospital complex of the state-owned University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) to the Federal Government, was recently celebrated with fanfare. The people rolled out the red carpet and drums to celebrate the commencement of business by the hospital.

Ondo govt’s intervention

Since the medical students of FUTA needed a teaching hospital for their practical training, the Ondo State government has to donate the Akure Specialist Hospital christened University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), being used by the University located in Ondo Town to the federal government, pending the completion of the permanent site of the university hospital located along Akure/Owo Road.

The Teaching Hospital complex, which has now been christened the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH), will henceforth serve as a medical education, training and research centre for students of FUTA as well as provide specialised care to patients.

Aiyedatiwa: A bold step towards deepening medical education

The ceded facility is one of three teaching hospital complexes owned by UNIMED, which will now be left with two, both located at the medical village, Laje Road and Hospital Road in Ondo city. Performing the official handover and unveiling ceremony in Akure, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, who was represented by his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, said his administration took the bold step to further deepen medical education and research in the country.

According to him “The decision to handover this hospital is rooted in a clear and strategic vision to elevate the standard of healthcare for every citizen of Ondo State and the country as a whole. By the handover of this asset to the federal government of Nigeria, we are effectively unlocking a stream of superior funding, advanced equipment procurement, specialised personnel recruitment and robust inclusion in national and international research networks.

‘‘It ensures a future where our citizens will have access to expanded array of specialist services. We are confident that the brilliant minds we train here will benefit from enhanced research opportunities and collaboration with federal universities.

Again, the hospital’s infrastructure will undergo comprehensive modernisation”. He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising the health and wellbeing of Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The Governor assured staff of the institution of a seamless transition to the new management, saying the teaching hospital will thrive globally in medical education under the watch of the federal government.

“As I sign this instrument of transfer today, I do so with profound optimism. I see not just a transfer of an asset, but the gifting of a greater future to the Sunshine state. I see a future where this institution, now under the federal government, will become a globally recognised centre of medical excellence, saving countless lives and defining a new era of healthcare in Nigeria,” he said.

Deji: Pledges support of his community

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, appreciated the President and the Governor for the seamless transition, as he assured the government of total support of the host community for the teaching hospital.

He also appreciated the role played by the leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who personally went to the President to demand for the Federal Teaching Hospital.

The traditional ruler said it was only Akure among the state capitals that did not boast of a Federal Teaching Hospital. He enumerated the benefits of the hospital to the residents of Akure, the state and the southwest geo-political zone. An elated monarch conferred chieftaincy title on Professor Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Services.

CMD: Focus is on advanced diagnostics, subspecialist care

The pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital (FUTATH), Prof. Olusegun Ojo, said he was conscious of the high expectations from the citizens. This is as he declared readiness to live up to it.

He said purpose of the hospital is to provide advanced medical care lo- cally, which include emergency and life-saving intensive care, cardiology interventions, cancer treatments, neurosurgery, kidney dialysis and augmentation care.

Despite the fact that these services exist in institutions like the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, Ojo said there is still a dearth of specialised medical care in Akure, the seat of the Ondo State government, which the transformation of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure into a federal tertiary institution would cater for.

According to him, “the new FUTA Teaching Hospital will focus on advanced diagnostics and subspecialist care and this will reduce the burden of travel and related expenses on patients and their families. ‘‘It will also reduce morbidity and mortality associated with delayed access to specialist healthcare that medical tourism entails.

The country has suffered an exodus of medical and healthcare professionals in recent times. The State Specialist Hospital, Akure has suffered a particularly severe blow on this score. ‘‘Thus, the most important focus and purpose of the FUTA Teaching Hospital would be to train the next generation of healthcare professionals.

One of the most transformative aspects of this upgrade is our new mandate to serve as a training ground for healthcare professionals.

‘‘In this regard, we plan to collaborate with Nigerian Universities, Colleges of Medicine, and international institutions to provide rigorous academic and clinical training for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical and Dental Students, Nurses and midwives, Pharmacists, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Radiographers, Physiotherapists, Nutritionists and Dietitians and Health Information Managers.

‘‘By becoming a training hub, we would ensure that the future of healthcare in Ondo State and Nigeria is built on a strong foundation of high quality, ethics, innovation, and compassion.”

Ojo further said the upgrade in capacity and a huge improvement in patient benefits that will come with the take-off of the FUTA Teaching Hospital would expectedly stimulate local businesses in housing, transportation, hospitality and food services, stationery supplies, and much more. He said the Hospital will become a pillar of loco-regional economic development. He said there would infrastructure revamp in the hospital.

This, he said would include construction projects, including new outpatient clinics, new inpatient wards, a modern emergency department, pathology laboratories complex, modular operating theatres, radiological diagnostic imaging centre that would house CT scans, MRI, digital X-ray machines, adult intensive and neonatal care unit.

Also, he said there would be upgrade of the hospital equipment to include echocardiography and endoscopy units, digital patient monitoring systems as well as highspeed internet and telemedicine capabilities. These improvements, he said would ensure that the hospi- tal meet national and international standards.

… building a legacy

The CMD said FUTA Teaching Hospital would not just serve Akure, Ondo State, or the Southwest, he said it will stand as a beacon of healthcare excellence for Nigeria and even West Africa. His words: “We are not merely building a hospital. We are shaping a legacy.

This is a movement toward health equity, opportunity, education, innovation, and sustainable development. ‘‘We invite every citizen, health worker, student, policymaker, the media and partner agencies to join hands with us. Let this hospital become a symbol of what we can achieve when we unite with purpose and passion.”

Pate: Transformation of Ondo, Nigeria health- care system

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Services, Prof. Ali Pate, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the federal government, said the new federal governmentowned teaching hospital will transform the health landscape of Ondo State and Nigeria in terms of training, research and services.

He thanked the Governor, Deji and Pa Fasoranti for the roles they played in the actualisation of the transfer. His words: “It is with deep humility that I come here, with the delegated authority of my boss, President Bola Tinubu, to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), transferring the UNIMED Teaching Hospital to become the new Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital.

‘‘I want to assure all the people of Ondo State and indeed all Nigerians that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to changing the health and social landscape of this country and is doing that with a focus, with boldness, with determination.

‘‘We are expanding the footprints of Nigerian health sector in collaboration with state governments. This is just one more, the Federal University Teaching Hospital here in Akure, but there is several other elements of that collaboration.

‘‘So, if we join hands as Nigerians and support the President’s efforts, I believe over time, we will see the health system that we desire because it is us, Nigerians, that will build this country, and the President is right at the forefront trying to get us to do that.”