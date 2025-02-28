Celebration As Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Assume Office

Share

…promise a new dawn

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in with fanfare as the seventh democratically elected Governor of Ondo State on February 24 having won the November 16, 2024 Governorship Election.

It was a celebratory and colourful occasion, with a number of activities held ahead of the inauguration. Monday, February 24, witnessed the climax of its all.

Preparation

Before the actual inauguration, some activities had taken place to give the people of the state a glimpse of what to expect. The roads in Akure, the state capital wore new looks while dead bubs of the streets lights were replaced.

Apart from the painting of the road medians, the bad portions of the roads in Akure especially the road from the Airport to the state capital were rehabilitated.

Other activities that took place included the inauguration of some of the projects initiated by the immediate past governor of the state, the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who Aiyedatiwa served under as Deputy Governor and later completed his tenure as Governor following his demise over a year ago.

Some of these projects included Oba’s House that would serve as secretariat for the monarchs in the state, the Investment House that would serve as hub for economic activities in the state and the distribution of fire-fighting trucks to assist those affected with disasters especially fire.

Seven-point agenda

In preparation for the inauguration, Aiyedatiwa organised a press conference where he unfolded his seven-point agenda to the people of the state.

The press conference was held at Araromi seaside in Ilaje Local Government, which is the LGA of the governor.

He said his agenda for the people, which has been encapsulated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifestos included security and rule of Law, urban/rural development and agriculture as well as rural economy.

Others, he said, included revolutionary technology, advancement, and industrialisation, efficient healthcare and socio-economic welfare, adequate power and affordable energy, sustainable infrastructure development and tourism, education, human capital development, and entrepreneurship.

The agenda is christened; Our Ease. The governor unfolded the commitment of his administration to expand the tourism and investment prospects of the state.

He said his visit to Araromi seaside was aimed at showcasing the riverine region’s vast economic opportunities, saying that investors are already showing interest in those opportunities.

His words “The strategic location of this area, just a 45-minute journey away from Lagos, will become even more accessible with the ongoing development of the coastal highway. This project will enhance connectivity and boost tourism.”

The governor revealed that the Founder and President of La Cam – pagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye and others are already in discussion with the government, adding that such partnerships would materi alise in the coming months.

He assured that with the availability of boats, accessing the area would be seamless, opening doors for job creation and economic growth. According to him; “This visit is all about showcasing what Ondo State has to offer.

‘‘We want investors, both local and international, to see the untapped opportunities that exist in Araromi and other parts of the state. Our coastline, infrastructure projects, and strategic partnerships all point to a bright future for tourism, trade, and economic expansion.

‘‘Ondo State is open for business, and we are ready to work with stakeholders to transform our natural assets into thriving economic hubs that will create jobs, boost revenue, and enhance the quality of life for our people.”

Prisoners pardons

As parts of activities to usher in the new government, 43 prisoners got reprieve from their various jail terms as Aiyedatiwa announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts.

The reprieve followed the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo (SAN).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the decision was made to commemorate Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in, reflecting his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.

According to him; “As part of the initiative, the Governor has ordered the outright release of eight individuals who were previously incarcerated; additionally, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging have had their sentences commuted to various prison terms while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment have also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.

‘‘This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation. It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system reflects mercy and humanity.”

He added that the Governor’s action aligns with his ongoing efforts to address issues within the penal system and to promote the reintegration of individuals into society as productive members.’’

Inauguration

The celebration leading to the inauguration climaxed on Febru – ary 24, as friends, residents and indigenes of the state thronged Akure Sports Stadium to witness the swearing in ceremony of Aiyedatiwa and Dr Olayide Adelami as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

The event was both instructive and historic as the governor and his deputy were being sworn into office for a fresh four years tenure following their victory at the November 16, 2024 Governorship election.

Some of the notable dignitaries present were the National Chair – man of APC, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje; Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Segun Mimiko, his Ogun and Osun States counterparts, Chief Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande.

Traditional rulers were led by the Deji of Akure and Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, his Youth Development counterpart, Ayo Olawande and members of the National Assembly, including the House of Representatives member representing Akure South/North federal constituency, Prince Abiodun Adesida.

Calls for support

In his inaugural speech, Aiyedatiwa described the election that brought him in as the governor as credible, free, and fair and appealed to his opponents to join hands with him in the development of the state.

The Governor said his administration would be fair to all citizens irrespective of tribe and religion. He thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible, free, and fair Governorship Election in the state, saying the electoral umpire has demonstrated that the future is very bright for democracy in Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa expressed the importance of peace and stability in the state, saying development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace. He urged all residents of the state to work towards the goal of ensuring peace.

His words; “We must strive to eschew violence, promote understanding, and foster a sense of community and shared purpose.

‘‘We will work tirelessly to ensure that our state becomes a model for sustainable development and good governance. We will be transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of our people.

We shall govern with integrity and the fear of God.” He also noted that his administration would provide a level playing ground for all to maximise their God-given potential while creating an enabling environment for all to optimise the countless opportunities that abound in the State.

According to him, nobody would be discriminated against on account of political, cultural, religious, gender, or ethnic propensities. Appealing to opponents to join hands in the development of the state, Aiyedatiwa said; “By the same token, I like to appeal to our friends in the opposition parties to join hands with our administration to develop the Sunshine State.

‘‘We do not need unnecessary political distractions that are costing us time, resources, and energies that could be redirected and gainfully utilized for accelerated development of the State.

There is room enough for all.” He promised harmonious working relationship with the legislative and judicial arms of government, stressing that he recognised the collective success of the administration depends on collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of the populace.

Since the inauguration, prominent Nigerians have congratulated the governor, and his deputy on their assumption of office, expressing belief that the four-year tenure would usher in peace and progress to the state.

One of such messages was from the former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye. He congratulated Aiyedatiwa and also extended same to Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, a son of Afenifere Leader, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Pa Fasoranti, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Adegoroye said; “Your passion and commitment to public service are truly inspiring. You have made the All Progressives Congress (APC) family proud with your remarkable achievement.

‘‘Your victory during the November 16 governorship election and inauguration as the seventh elected governor is a testament to your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication.”

Others who felicitated with the governor and his deputy, included: Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa; and former lawmaker of the State House of Assembly, Toluwani Borokini, local government boss, Samson Taiwo Kayode.

Government activities

After the fanfare of the inauguration activities, the governor has since settled into the office. He has announced appointments, upgraded the state polytechnic to university status giving hope of what to come in the next four years.

