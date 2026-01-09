Celebration As Adefarati Empowerment Benefits Spread To Akungba Community

Background

Philanthropic gesture is an indication that human challenges cannot be solved by one person or group alone. In the fast-changing world, a shared spirit of generosity enables people to join hands and surmount challenges. The significance of philanthropy in human society is also critical to purposeful governance.

The gesture fills public service gaps, drive policy change, foster innovation and enhance government accountability. It occurs when relevant authorities especially in their various constituencies demonstrate charitable acts or other good works, such as helping the constituents by contributing significantly to the wellbeing of the society.

This involves giving to worthy causes through formal or informal channels. In some cases, wealthy individuals and groups, including corporate bodies, establish foundations to facilitate philanthropic efforts.

When kind gestures are carried out on essential services, such as health, education, environment, tackling poverty, and empowering communities among others, it improves human welfare and the society.

Some philanthropists have established lasting legacies with their contributions to public institutions and humanity at large, with the aim of addressing critical challenges in crucial areas.

A true culture of philanthropy creates growth, resilience, and unity within communities. It brings people together to care, share, and build a better world. Building trust while communities thrive gives people the hope and believe that they can rely on each other.

Adefarati’s philanthropic gesture

It’s the decision to drive an impactful society where com- munities are empowered to enable the people, especially the young and the vulnerable, take control of their future, with confidence and hope that recently propelled the lawmaker representing Akoko South West/ Akoko South East constituency of Ondo State, in the House of Representatives, Adeg- boyega Adefarati, to extend a philanthropic act to significant areas, such as health and education sectors in his constituency, to fast track youth and community de- velopment.

Donations to Adekunle Ajasin varsity

The Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin Universi- ty in Ondo State, Professor Olugbenga Ige on the occasion expressed profound gratitude of the university to the lawmaker for his numerous donations, including boreholes to the institution. This comes as the lawmaker again donated brand new ambulance vehicle to the school in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniver- sary celebration.

At the presentation of the ambulance, the Vice Chancellor alongside the students’ union leader and the Dean of Post Graduate schools, appreciated the law- maker for his kind gesture. The VC described Ad- efarati’s gesture as; “com- mendable, and first of its kind in the history of the University.’’

The Don added that the father of the law- maker, Late Chief Adebayo Adefarati, brought the Uni- versity to the community. He commended late Governor Adefarati for his; ‘‘magna- nimity during his days as Vice Principal and Governor.”

He described the donation of the ambulance as; “a big relief to the University com- munity, and the donor as a reliable and responsible rep- resentative.” The VC encouraged ev- eryone to contribute their quota to the development of the University and Akungba community.

Financial relief to widows

Also, as part of his contribution to youth development, Adefarati gave out 50 laptops to the students, with N50, 000 bursary awards to 1, 000 students. He also gave N100, 000 to 100 widows in the community as financial relief. The beneficiaries appreciated the lawmaker for his generosity towards the University and the community while also commending him for proper representation.

The constituency also commended Adefarati for facilitating employment opportunities for over 50 people. The University Registrar and the entire University community appreciated the lawmaker for his timely intervention in the University; in terms of infrastructure and other amenities.

Adefarati’s patriotism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his congratulatory message to the lawmaker described Adefarati as; “a patriotic Nigerian whose decades of service as a teacher and banker, combined with political experience, have contributed significantly to national development and democratic consolidation.”

The President noted that Adefarati as Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, has helped foster industrial harmony between government and labour unions.

Tinubu also acknowledged the Ondo lawmaker’s advocacy for stronger legislative interventions in infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic expansion, adding that his voice in the National Assembly has remained; “consistent, credible and impactful.”

The 60th birthday celebration featured a holy communion at the Diocese of Akoko Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion , Chapel of Peace, Adefarati Estate, Akungba Akoko and administered by Reverend Stephen Owo, Vicarin-charge. The cleric in his sermon admonished the celebrant and the congregation to live “a life that counts, celebrates what is left rather than celebrating the past.”

In his speech, the lawmaker declared that the gesture was borne out of his determination to contribute to human and community development. His words: “I am by God’s grace and providence the scion of the Adefarati’s political dynasty. As a result, I am not in politics by accident.

My late sage father, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, the former Governor of Ondo State, spent his entire life on the service to humanity: community development, provision of basic services and facilities for the improvement of the standard of living of the citizenry, massive investment in education and creation of jobs.

“My inherited leadership style is to bring succour to my people because I believe in the transformative power of political accountability and the positive impact a dedicated leader can have on his constituents’ lives.

“For a safer and more prosperous society, we must admit the fact that poverty anywhere is a threat to pros- perity everywhere. I, there- fore, labour day and night to ameliorate poverty in my federal constituency by my impactful and insightful programmes and projects.

“Oftentimes, I measure my achievements by the number of the lives of constituents I have been able to positively touch and improve. My interest is solely in the welfare of my people.”

Roll call of attendees

The event was attended by people from all walks of life, such as the Ondo State Chair- man of the ruling All Progres- sives Congress, APC, Engineer Ade Adetimehin; former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi; Engr. Babatunde Adefarati, Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority; Hon. Oyetunde Ojo; DIG Afolabi, Hon. Abiodun Ogunbi (aka Onireason); and Charles Fasuba among others.