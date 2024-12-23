Celebrating The Golden Years: GNI’s Retirees Experience Forum 2024, A Resounding Success

Share

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, one of the pioneers of insurance business in Nigeria with over six decades in active business recently held its annual Retirees Experience Forum The yearly event, which was held in Lagos State, assembled retirees from both government and private establishments at the instance of GNI.

The forum is a platform through which the insurance giant interfaces, entertains, and interacts with its teeming Annuitants.

According to the Managing Director of GNI, Mrs. Roselyn Ulaeto, in her welcome address, “the Retiree’s Forum is one of the ways we plan to keep in touch with you more personally; see you, hear you, and respond to you.

“This forum is a platform designed to get valid feedback from you as to our services to you in the course of the year; Where exactly is the shoe pinching? What are your areas of concern? “How can we serve you better?

It’s basically a yearly review of our business relationship with you and how best to strengthen that relationship to be mutually beneficial for us all within the ambit of the law.”

As part of the side attractions to the event, GNI stationed a team of medical experts at the event’s location to provide free medical checkup for all the retirees in attendance.

The MD said “An integral part of our shared values are empathy and passion for customers. You might have noticed that we are not just interested in the Annuity business only, we are also concerned about you, your health, your aspirations, and your general well-being.”

There was also a dance competition and presentation of gifts to winners while the rest of the competitors received consolation prices.

The host of the event, Mr. Antonio Olayiwola Moore (nicknamed Tony Moore), observed there were over 50 new annuitants joining the GNI annuity community who were present at the event.

This, according to him, is a testament that GNI must be doing something right with its Annuity business. The event provided an opportunity for old friends and former colleagues to reconnect, network and tighten bonds while fostering new alliances.

The veterans took turns to express their satisfaction with Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, giving their votes of confidence and trust in the GNI brand.

In the words of an annuitant, Mrs. Mojisola Dada, “our pension money comes exactly the time they promised us it will come.” “GNI is just the best…” says Mrs. Felicia Lara Otibo, adding, “I do not regret ever coming here.

A friend of mine wanted to drag me elsewhere, but I said no. I do not know of any other Insurance company that has this kind of gathering” she concluded. The managing director further reassured the senior citizens of the company’s commitment to keep its promise.

She said: “The driving force of our annuity plan is the vision to guarantee a hassle-free, trusted, consistent and reliable payout plan for our Annuitants.

We will keep retooling and fine-tunning our processes using your feedbacks to ensure every modicum of stress is eliminated…We are firmly committed to ensuring you are paid on or before the 15th of every month.”

