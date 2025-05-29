Celebrating President Tinubu’s Remarkable Two Years In Office

Share

Bibliophiles, who may have read about the exploits of legendary King Arthur of Britain, will remember his round table, where everyone is equal.

Such is the rare opportunity members on the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) enjoys —a president that calls both the young and old to a fellowship of nation-building, bridges gaps between the north and south through his appointments into offices, and inspires even his sworn enemies to join his camp without coercion.

In two years working closely with Mr. President as his appointee, even as a youth, ICT Development Expert and Pan-Africanist that I parade myself as, this man, through his influence, instructions, challenge, charge and guidance, has taught me to be more courageous, focused on results, unmoved by frivolous media commentaries, and ultimately be more dedicated in the service to my motherland.

For every milestone we have recorded at the Ministry of Interior, for instance, you can be sure to find Mr. President’s imprint and contributions. From a mere spark of an idea on the table with him, Mr. President would provide me with more context, and beyond that, would follow it up with resources to help me execute it seamlessly.

“Make it work. Nigerians are watching. Make it work,” he would say, and then follow it up with “Bunmi, when shall I expect a result?” At such an instance, I know for a fact, I have entered into another national covenant —one that I owe the number one citizen of the largest black nation.

To date, I still think only a few people know the president they elected and swore in to office in 2023. In my meetings with men of various agencies under my purview, I often repeat this: “If you must fail your service, don’t fail me as your Minister.

If you must fail me, don’t fail Mr. President. If you must fail, Mr. President, don’t fail Nigerians and your conscience.” Perhaps, people don’t understand the direct import. Every failure has a consequence.

As a nation, we cannot continue to run a race of one step forward, two steps backward. Mr. President is not one to turn a blind eye to underperformance. He doesn’t wait for people to grade him before he grades himself. He is that hard on deliverables.

He knows when, where, and how developments should flow. For him, anything to make it work is what he wants to hear and see happening. And, anything short is not worth is attention.

He has built his life on the pillars of strategy, constantly aligning with forces that promise progress. We must remember that this man is the major force that propelled the wind of change that blew across the country like a hurricane over a decade ago, and went on to unseat an incumbent president through the democratic process.

Today, he clocks two years in office as the father of the nation and leader of the world’s most populous black nation.

Since May 29, 2023, when the baton of leadership of Africa’s largest economy was handed over to him, he has continued to exhibit unmatched tenacity and perseverance, even in the most difficult situations, to steer the country out of its challenges and give its citizens a new lease of life.

Beyond politicking, we must always remind ourselves that we are first, Nigerians, before being loyalists to any political party. And, as such, our interest and focus should be on the emancipation of our country.

It is common knowledge that you cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg. Development is a product of sacrifices, as we must be ready to make sacrifices for the greatness we so yearn for.

Here is a president putting his re-election bid on the line. How else do you define courage? Ordinarily, one would have thought that he would play politics to do what entices the public at the detriment of true national growth and development —a path many presidents once trod.

For him, he knew the consequences of wasting time, especially for a country that needs to redeem its glory, as well as begin to push other African countries to greater heights.

Regardless of party affiliations, we must judge him objectively. Hence, it is not surprising to hear recently that the Governor of Akwa Ibom, a politician from the opposition party, His Excellency Pastor Emo Bassey Eno, aligns with Mr. President, acknowledging his strides in just two years.

In his words: “I support this president. I know clearly that this president did not create the situation that we are in. And, I cannot mince words.” One may sound patronising by quoting fellow party politicians.

A sincere and honest compliment from the opposition has done justice to what we define as objectivity. Therefore, we can only agree that the man affectionately known as the “Jagaban Borgu” by his numerous followers and associates has lived up to expectations as a visionary, a pathfinder in turbulent times, and a steward of hope in a generation weighed down by deferred dreams.

To appreciate where we are, we must constantly remind ourselves where we are coming from. President Tinubu inherited a country drifting perilously towards the abyss and on the verge of tumbling off the cliff.

Before he assumed office, the citizens had lost hope in their country; hardly could you find anyone walking with a smile on their faces.

The economy, like other facets of our national life, was in tatters and on the verge of another recession. From the available index of assessment, we saw that it was sluggish due to internal as well as external factors that have been compounded by the fall of oil prices occasioned by a global recession.

There and then, cometh the President, Bold, Audacious, and Tenacious, with measured reforms and people-oriented initiatives tailored towards achieving his “Renewed Hope” Agenda to restore Nigeria on the path of sustainable progress after years of mere promises by successive governments.

President Tinubu’s footprints have been deeply ingrained in virtually every area of our national life, and even the naysayers and doomsday prophets (as some have publicly identified themselves to be) have eaten the humble pie and grudgingly acknowledged his impact in the last 24 months. Judging by available metrics, today, the economy is back on the path of growth after the years of the locusts, and it is noteworthy that the government’s priority sectors, including agriculture and solid minerals, continue to lead the growth of the now diversified economy.

Exports have grown steadily in agriculture, raw materials, solid minerals, and manufactured goods, positioning Nigeria for a leading role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA), the world’s largest free trade organisation.

Spurred by targeted food interventions and enhanced productivity across sectors, inflation is now on the slide while external reserves have stayed at healthy levels throughout these periods. We must not fail to tell our true story, especially as there are false narratives flying about in the media.

I consider this a vital part of our responsibility as political officeholders. And, as I often say, if we don’t feed our people with facts, they will be fed with falsehood by mischief makers whose sole objective is to plunder, and turn the masses against the government.

In some sections of the media, our people are being told the nation is in shambles, when in honesty, the external reserves now hover around $40.19 billion. In simple terms, this account currently posts a surplus of $6.83 billion.

Beyond external reserves, non-oil exports have also increased by 36% year-onyear to expand the country’s revenue base. There is so much to talk about, and if you see anyone supporting Mr. President, these are the points convincing them to remain with him, regardless of where they may be standing on the divide.

The unification of the foreign exchange windows eradicated the market distortions that had for years enriched rent-seekers at the expense of honest enterprise.

This bold decision revitalised the investment climate with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rising to $6.2 billion in 2024, up from $4.8 billion in 2022. With the Renewed Hope agenda, Macroeconomic stability is no longer an aspiration; it is a reality.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product rose by 4.6% in the last quarter of 2024, the highest in a decade. Of course, President Tinubu sustained his predecessor’s drive for infrastructural development and took it a notch higher with several laudable projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

That project alone is a testament to the President’s vision of linking every part of the country with superhighways. The 700- kilometre, which cuts across eight states, is expected to add N1.3 trillion annually to the national purse when completed.

Over 2,000 kilometres of roads have either been built or reconstructed under President Tinubu’s leadership. The revitalisation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, the East-West Road, and the full activation of the Second Niger Bridge access roads are all part of this national reawakening.

Our railways are once again humming with promise. The Lagos-Kano and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri standard gauge lines are advancing steadily, reducing transportation costs by 35% and enhancing mobility for over 12 million Nigerians annually.

When Mr. President was worried by the activities of terrorists and other non-state agents disturbing the nation’s social fabric, he came up with measures to address the problems.

Today, the establishment of the National Command and Control Centre to integrate real-time operations across all security agencies has reduced incident response time by 43% and violent crime by 28.

—Dr. Tunji-Ojo is Minister of Interior writes from Abuja

Share