Celebrating Oyebanji, The Change Agent At 58

Christmas indeed came early for the people of Ekiti State this year. For them the celebration begun on December 10 when the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti commenced commercial flight operations signaling a new phase of development under the leadership of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as governor of the state.

On that day, Ekiti did not just celebrate the birth of a world class airport which invariably will bring the markets and the world closer to Ekiti, the people celebrated the power of vision and the beauty of unity.

The emphasis was on how unity breeds peace, how peace breeds progress and how that translates into shared prosperity under a visionary leader.

The presence of all the four former governors of the state at the airport event, (three of them on board the inaugural flight), supporting the incumbent governor and each being given his due recognition for their roles in the airport project and in Ekiti development generally, was a classical example of true leadership.

The fragrance of that air of unity was not only sweet to the ear; it was a beauty to behold. It speaks to what a state or a people can achieve when they work in unity.

It speaks to the leadership qualities of Governor Oyebanji, whose politics of inclusion has brought every leader and every tendency together in the overall interest of the Ekiti people.

Barely a week after that glorious outing, precisely on December 18, it was the turn of 4,567 young Ekiti farmers, under the Bring Back the Youth in Agriculture scheme to shine.

Governor Oyebanji had presented a total N1 billion cheque to the young farmers as their profit for the 2025 harvest, under the initiative which is being done in partnership with a private concern, YSJ Limited. Exactly a year earlier, the governor had presented N145 million cheque to 911 young farmers – the pioneer set of the initiative.

Within a year, enrolment into the scheme moved from 1,000 to 5,000 across the 16 local government areas of the state.

This was achieved through government’s strategic support to the farmers which came in form of free land clearing, provision of seedling, agric extenstion services, tractorisation and market linkages, which in turn has made farming a profitatble business in Ekiti.

So, for the families of the 4,567 youth farmers Christmas actually came early, courtesy of an impactful leader who was born this season some 58 years ago, and who is redefining governance, making every day count, making everyday a celebration- (Ojo gbogbo bi odun), by virtue of effective implementation of his six pillar development agenda and by making the people the centre focus of his policies and programmes.

Oyebanji stands out as a true leader of the people. As noted by a former American President, Ronald Regan: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things, but the one who gets people to do the greatest things”.

Oyebanji takes pride in creating economic opportunities for the people, he priortises their welfare and wellbeing. Little wonder the people of Ekiti celebrate BAO, as he is fondly called, not only on his birthday but daily with unparalleled gusto.

History teaches us that leaders that are most respected are those who inspire people to stand for something. Governor Oyebanji fits into this category of leaders perfectly because his leadership is characterised by a strong commitment to service, truth and loyalty, emphasising empowerment over power and inspiring change through practical example.

Above all, he believes in the grace of God and the power in His name. Oyebanji believes Ekiti people, highly rated for their intellect, have no business with poverty.

“How can people be brilliant and at the same time be poor.” His six –pillar development agenda anchored on the mantra of shared prosperity for all, was designed to provide the right answer to that poser.

Human Capital Development via education- free, qualitative and compulsory from primary to senior secondary school as well as health care delivery –that is available and accessible.

The huge investments in human capital development has led to comprehensive renovation of 203 secondary schools and over 900 primary schools, including the state’s special schools.

Teaching quality is now better enhanced through proper motivation for teachers and provision of modern learning and teaching facilities.

Recently the Governor facilitated the training of 2,000 youths in advanced digital skills including cyber security, software development, artificial intelligence and data analytics in a bid to prepare them for strategic roles in the digital revolution that is bound to happen when the Ekiti Knowledge Zone takes off.

Healthcare followed the same logic with comprehensive renovation and equipment of nine general hospitals, and about 105 primary health centres across the state.

Through the Ulerawa initiatives, every resident of the state now enjoys and explicit and guaranteed package of essential services, free at the point of care.

Infrastructure is another battlefield where BAO has recorded his most visible laurels. Just about two months ago, he commissioned for use 10 major road projects. This is in addition to about 25 others that had earlier been delivered and put to use.

Similarly, his intervention in power infrastructure has led to the reconnection of scores of communities to the national grid.

Currently the state is constructing 2×60 MVA transmission stations in Ikere, Ijesa-Isu and Ilupeju Ekiti, while the state’s Independent Power Project (IPP) is powering major government institutions and private businesses.