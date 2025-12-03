Celebrating Nkeruwem Albert’s Stunning Debut Novel, The Bone River, In Lagos

It was a engaging experience last Thursday, November 27, at Ouida Place, Ikeja, Lagos, as Ouida Books hosted the official launch of ‘The Bone River’, an urban fantasy novel by Nigerian author and dentist, Nkereuwem Albert.

The event, which convened journalists, writers, cultural critics, booksellers, and literary enthusiasts in a vibrant celebration of storytelling, performance, and community, was moderated by Amyn Bawa-Allah and featured an engaging lineup of activities: readings; drama performance inspired by ‘The Bone River’, staged by Isoken Arude and Peculiar Adunni; interactive Q&A session with the author on craft, culture, and imagination; cutting of the cake to celebrate the book’s official unveiling; frame presentation to the author; book signing, where attendees received personalised copies; and photo session with the author, guests, and participants.

The Director, Ouida Books, Lola Shoneyin, presented Albert with a framed cover of the novel. The celebratory cake-cutting, now a signature part of every Ouida book launch added a warm, communal touch.

The 391-page urban fantasy, published by Ouida Books, draws heavily from the history, myths, and cultural traditions of Calabar. ‘The Bone River’ is a richly imaginative tale set in Calabar, weaving spiritual realism with emotional depth.

It explores belonging, memory, grief, and ancestral ties through a deeply Nigerian lens, expanding the possibilities of African fantasy while staying rooted in cultural authenticity.

In a version of Calabar where necromancers walk alongside masquerades and merpeople, four ancient Houses must protect the secret peace.

Two women must forge their destinies while the four Houses vie for power. Drawing deeply from the traditions of southern Nigeria, The Bone River weaves a story that is unapologetically African, magical, and thrilling from the very first page.

With outstanding world-building, sharp character dynamics, and immersive cultural texture, Albert delivers a debut novel that promises to become a landmark of Nigerian speculative fiction. The launch opened with a short drama drawn from the novel, setting the stage for reading session by the author.

The audience listened rapt attention as Albert read the book’s epilogue, pausing occasionally to explain the elements woven into the story.

Albert explained that writing the story required deep research and personal conversations with custodians of Calabar culture including masquerade groups whose knowledge helped shape the novel’s spiritual world. “In writing, I wanted to tell readers the things we did to survive pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial eras in Calabar.

The good, the bad, and the ugly,” he said. He noted that he approached the task with caution, determined not to offend the very people and traditions he hoped to honour: “Knowing how much to say, and recognising the line between cultural preservation and exposing secrets that should remain sacred, was important to me.”

Born in Lagos, Nkereuwem Albert spent his early adult years in Calabar. His short fiction and essays have featured in publications such as Omenana, Fusion Fragment, FIYAH Magazine, Will This Be A Problem and more, and has been awarded the Dream Foundry Prize for Emerging Writers. When he is not writing, he works as a dentist.

‘The Bone River’ is his first novel. Ouida Books, known for promoting bold African voices and carefully curated international titles, continues to position itself as one of Lagos’ vibrant literary hubs.