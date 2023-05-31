Celebrating Nigeria’s Handover Of Power In Pictures Competition, Winner To Receive $200

The first-place winner of the Celebrate Nigeria’s Power Transition through Art with ARTSPLIT competition will receive $200. The second-place winner will receive $120, while the third-place winner will receive $100.

The organisers of the competition stated in a statement announcing the call for entries.

According to ARTSPLIT, an art technology platform, in addition, 40 talented participants will be recognised with $20 consolation prizes, ensuring that the celebration of expression reaches a wider audience.

Under the theme “Handover Of Power”, interested participants are expected to exhibit their “captivating artwork that captures the essence of this historic transition and the mood of the nation.

“Whether it’s a captivating photograph capturing the spirit of change, a moving painting or sketch conveying the nation’s hopes and aspirations, or even a thought-provoking poem that resonates with the changing social landscape, now is your chance to leave an indelible mark.”

“Entries for the competition began on Monday, May 29, and will end tomorrow, June 2nd. The winner will be chosen on the basis of the post with the most likes and interactions on the ARTSPLIT app on June 3rd.

“Following Nigeria’s power transition, an exciting opportunity awaits all art enthusiasts and creative souls to commemorate this momentous occasion in a memorable way.

“Prepare to unleash your artistic abilities by collaborating with ARTSPLIT, the premier platform for artistic expression through various mediums such as pictures, videos, sketches, and even poems.

“This exclusive challenge allows you to make a profound statement while also giving you the opportunity to win exceptional prizes.

“It’s a chance to show off your skills and interact with other artists and art enthusiasts, fostering community and engagement.”