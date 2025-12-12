Celebrating Laughter ‘Nites’ Of 3 Decades

The ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ is a comedy show that God gave birth to, through the instrumentality of Opa Williams, at an appropriate time in human history to put smiles on the faces of men and women, and thereby, prolong their lives.

‘Night’ in this franchise was deliberately corrupted to be ‘NIte’, to convey the sort of laughing ‘gases’ that would be opened in a night-show to delight participants. It all started from Onikan Stadium in 1995, over 30 years ago.

Since then, it has been a premier comedy show in Nigeria and across African continent. With its amazing image, numerous lessons have been conveyed in one night. It has proven to every discerning mind that since there is a time to mourn, there is also a time to laugh.

Opa Williams: Daring to dream

The show that began three decades ago as a daring experiment by the Delta-born filmmaker and impresario, Dr Opa Williams, has grown into Africa’s longest-running comedy franchise, and a cultural institution whose legacy returned home in grand style on this milestone night.

He is the initiator of the brand. He was a young man then. A dreamer, working from a ‘small room’, armed with little more than ambition and an artistry that seemed larger than life to become a comedy show master and movie in Nigeria and across African continent.

He has turned a destiny helper of old and young comedians in the industry. This is a man that has given hundreds of thousands of laughter to the society, and prolong the lives of so many who are in distress.

Birthing the laughter dream

The popular Dome – the Event Centre, along Okpanam Road in Asaba, literally pulsed with nostalgia, gratitude and unrestrained laughter on Friday, November 21, 2025, as the iconic comedy show celebrated its uninterrupted 30th anniversary on stage.

The question is, Why Delta for the celebration of the 30 years anniversary? The first answer is not far-fetched. Williams hails from the oil rich state. So, where else should he have celebrated the 30 years of laughter on stage? Also, the 30th anniversary felt like a symbolic home-coming.

Asaba alongside Warri, has long been considered a spiritual base of Nigerian comedy. Major star comedians in Nigeria today are from the state. Williams equally acknowledged that all the former governors of the state, right from the first civilian Governor, Felix Ibru to the incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, (the New Sheriff in Town), were celebrated laugh makers.

He equally recalled high-speed talent hunt in the Big Heart state, which has earned the oil rich state the slogan, ‘Delta no dey carry last’, in all fields of endeavours; be it sports, banking, publishing, education, oil and gas.

Also, the men that gave the fran- chise its emotional depth was Chief Fidelis Tilije, former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Fortune Bank and currently the Dean of the Delta State Commissioners and Commissioner for Finance, as well as the former Commissioner for Information, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) but now, the Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, were from the state. Williams birthed the comedy movement, but Tilije sparked the light that now shines brighter than ever across Africa.

Asaba agog

At least 30-star comedians stormed Asaba, the Delta State capital to celebrate the fortunes of the ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs.’ The roll call included; I-go-die, I-gosafe, Pastor Goody-Goody, MC Casino, Sarkindariya, Mr Paul, Maliki, Sony Baba, Baba K and Gandoki. Others were; MC Holy Ark, Kaduna First Son, MC Lozy, MC Loyal and Lady Royal.

The Dean of the College of Commissioners in Delta State and Commissioner for Finance, Sir Okemor Fidelis Tilije, who, as the then Managing Director of the defunct Fortunes Bank, splashed the initial N1 million to the project to empower Williams to start-off, when nobody believed that the comedy show would stand the test of time in 1995.

Alongside the Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, that graced the event were treated to heartwarming jokes. It was crystal clear that comedy is more than entertainment. It became more obvious on the fateful day that comedy is a story of grit, mentorship, community and enterprise.

And on the historic night, those stories of humble beginnings, breakout moments, companionship, loss and triumph came alive once again as the various artistes on parade took to the podium one after the other to entertain the people with their craftsmanship.

Donations

The comedians celebrated their king, Williams, who is generally referred to as the ‘King of Comedy.’ They thundered, as they went on the memory lane, recalling how he encouraged them in their early stage to be whom they are today A particularly touching highlight was the spontaneous wave of financial contributions from veteran and contemporary comedians. A gesture of solidarity that underscored how deeply Williams’ influence runs across generations.

The donations from legend comedians were testimonies that the dog (Nite of a Thousand Laughs) is still barking and waxing stronger. I-go-safe, who kick-started the donation splashed N2 million on the comedy show, which he said top rated stand-up comedy in Africa continent.

The AY seconded him with N5 million after acknowledging how Williams took him off the street of Bolokor in Delta State and made him and so many of his colleagues, including Basket-Mouth, whom he had issues with for over 18 years, to become somebody in life.

The star-light comedian, I-go-die, who rolled out his bags of success stories, made bold to say, “the comedy platform has made us who we are. No comedian that has climbed the stage of a ‘Nite of a thousand laughs’ in the past 30 good years of existence, has not become a star.’’ He gave N10 million to the comedy show.

Awards

Appreciation Awards were given to MTN Nigeria, IDL and Guinness for their unwavering support for the brand in the past 15 years and 12 years respectively. Why MTN? The telecommunication company was said to have provided unlimited sponsorship and platform for the continuity of comedy show for over 15 years. The awards were presented by Tilije on behalf of Williams.

Also, Appreciation Award was bestowed on Tilije, not as the Dean of Delta Commissioners, but for emerging as the maiden financier of the comedy show. It was pre- sented to him by the former Secretary to the Delta State Government, now D.G, Asaba Capital Territory Develop- ment Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, the Akatakpo-Enyi of Okpanam Kingdom.

Williams: precursor of comedy empire

When Dr Williams finally addressed the audience, it was with the familiar humility of a man more committed to building others than celebrating himself. For he said, “Through Tilije’s heartfelt recollections of ‘Don’t worry.

Be free. Your dream will see the light of day’, through the gratitude of comedy superstars and through Williams’ quiet pride in an empire built from a “small room”, I am where I am today “. He quoted Tilije to have said, “I saw you,” Tilije said softly. “And I said to myself, I will use you in the studio.

He didn’t know what I was going to do. He had big dreams that his hustle, his art, his small room would one day be successful.” He made bold to say; “That modest room became the cradle of a revolution, birthing billion Naira creative venture, launching stars and shaping what is today the modern Nigerian comedy economy.

My gratitude is simple but weighty.” The initiator of the brand could not hold back his joy. He said, “I can’t forget Chief Fidelis Tilije, who, when nobody believed in the brand in 1995, made the dream to see the light of the day. He actually provided the initial N1 million, equivalent of N1 billion in the present-day stock market, to kick-start the comedy show.”

He acknowledged the stand-by of comedians that besieged the event, saying, “Without your talents, I wouldn’t be here. I would have continued with my advertising delight. “Thank you for these guys, thank you for all your talents,” even as he credited the glory of the generations of comedians who rose from the foundation he laid to God Almighty.

He did not stop at that, he paid tribute to the industry legends who began the journey with him but have since passed on, including Chico Ejiro, Sammy Okposo, Mohammed Danjuma, Reginald Ebere, Azubuike Udensi, and the spiritual support of his late wife, Rev. Patricia Williams.

He prayed God for their eternal rest. Similarly, he acknowledged the corporate partners — MTN, IDL and Guinness whose steadfast support sustained the franchise through the decades.

Stand-up performances

The event climaxed with rib cracking jokes and stand-up performances by the star-studded line up of artistes. Also, the night featured an emotional electronic tribute by Julius Agu, and a star-studded roll call of comedy royalty: Gandoki, I Go Dye, I Go Save, Seriki Dariya, Kome, MC Casino, Mr Paul Comedian, MC Royal, and Maleke, among others talents whose careers were shaped, elevated or inspired by Williams’ platform.

Listen to A.Y summed it all when he said; “If Tilije provided the emotional backbone of the celebration, the comedy giants in attendance supplied the firepower.

We stormed the stage with our trademark spark.” Each comedian paused during their set time to honour the man widely regarded as the godfather of mainstream Nigerian comedy – Williams.