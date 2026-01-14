Celebrating Ihejirika’s Years Of Meritorious Service In NIS

In the disciplined corridors of the N i g er i a I m m i g r a t i o n Service (NIS), where vigilance meets patriotism and duty defines identity, one name stands tall – Casmir Chukwuemeka Ihejirika.

His career reflects the creed of the Service; guarding the nation’s gateways with honour, courage, and commitment. This can be steongly attested to by anyone who has come across his person.

Born on 26th November 1965, Ihejirika hails from Umuduruonyeka, Umuòkpò, Nkume of Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State. From these humble roots emerged a public servant whose life’s work became inseparable from national service.

He joined the NIS on 24th September 1991 as an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), bringing with him youthful exuberance, intellectual depth, and an unshakable sense of purpose. At the age of 60, on 26th November 2025, he meritoriously bowed out of service as a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), having devoted 34 years to strengthening Nigeria’s border security and migration management architecture.

Ihejirika entered the Service armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the prestigious Imo State University (IMSU), a foundation that sharpened his analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ever committed to personal growth and institutional relevance, he later earned a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication f r o m t h e University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in 2012, enhancing his strate gic communication and leadership capacity. Between 1992 and 2007, he served as a Border Control Officer at the Sèmè Border in Lagos State and later at the Sokoto borders, where vigilance, resilience, and sacrifice were daily demands rather than occasional expectations.

From 2011 to 2013, he supervised Offshore and Inland Waterways Migration Management Operations in Akwa Ibom State, bringing structure, coordination, and professionalism to a complex operational environment.

He further distinguished himself as Supervisor of the Oron/Ibaka Border Control Post from 2013 to 2014, and later as Border Patrol Corps Commander in Sokoto State (2015–2020), a role that tested leadership under pressure and rewarded excellence in command.

Beyond field operations, Ihejirika made enduring contributions to institutional development, serving as a Member of the Technical Working Groups on Curriculum Development and Review of the NIS Training Strategy Implementation (2020–2023).

In 2023, he was part of the Learning Management System (LMS) Development for the IOMimplemented NIS-TSI, became an IOM-certified Training Focal Person, and served as National Team Leader for the Nigeria–Kenya Pier-to-Pier Knowledge Exchange Programme in Nairobi. His professional standing was further elevated when he became a Fellow of the Army War College, Nigeria, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management (CIPDM) –recognitions that underscore strategic depth and diplomatic competence.

In 2024, he contributed to regional cooperation as a Member of the Drafting Committee for the Tri-Lingual Glossary Document aimed at enhancing cross-border communication between Nigeria and the Niger Republic, and in 2025, he served as a Training Facilitator at the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano.

His service journey cut across Lagos, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Niger, Kano, Imo State Commands, the Service Headquarters in Abuja, and culminated in his role as Comptroller of Immigration, Imo State Command, a position he held with distinction until 2024. An accomplished officer and thinker, Ihejirika Casmir Chukwuemeka is also the author of ‘Migration and The Nation’, a fitting intellectual legacy.

This was done to fully educate the public on the essence of Immigration Service in not just Nigeria but any country of note. Happily married with children, his story echoes a simple line befitting his years of service: “He stood at the gates, not for glory, but for country; and when duty called, he answered – every time.” Think about it.