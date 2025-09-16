Celebrating Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim: A True Amazon Of Reform, Hope

On the Bridge today, I saw something extraordinary.

Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim turned a moment of protest into a moment of peace. She chose dialogue over distance, listening over silence, reconciliation over resistance. That is the rarest kind of leadership, one born not of power, but of heart.

Iman, you are a light on this Bridge for me and for so many women watching. You remind us that true leadership is not loud; it is steady, patient, and deeply human.

To Nigerians, I say this: pause and truly see her. Be patient, because what she is building is bigger than a day’s headlines. She is an Amazon, a reformer, a woman carrying the weight of many, yet still choosing to lead with grace.

Through initiatives like WAVE (Women Agro Value-Expansion Program) and POWER Her 774, Imaan is rewriting the story of Nigerian women and children. She is placing women at the heart of agriculture and renewable energy, giving them not just tools but dignity, not just access but ownership.

She is ensuring that every child has the light to study, the safety to dream, and the chance to grow in a home where their mother thrives. Her work is not charity; it is nation-building through women, and it is transforming the future one household at a time.

On this Bridge, I stand with her. Always. OUR SUPER HM