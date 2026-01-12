Celebrating Excellence: Mercy Ebute’s Triumph In Graduating As Best Student In Intelligence Global Security

Mercy Ehi Ebute’s recent academic achievement as the best graduating postgraduate student in the department of Intelligence and Global Security during Baze University’s 12th Convocation Ceremony thereby earning a Master of Science in Intelligence and Global Security, Faculty of International Relations and Diplomacy, Class of 2025 is a moment worthy of celebration, not only for her, but for everyone who believes in the transformative power of perseverance, hard work, and faith.

More than an academic milestone, Mercy’s achievement stands as a powerful testament to resilience in the face of competing demands and life’s inevitable pressures.

As a student, working professional, and parent, her journey was anything but easy. It required discipline, sacrifice, and an unyielding commitment to a vision larger than herself.

Balancing rigorous academic demands with professional responsibilities, with an initial Bachelor’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Management and M.Sc in Business Administration, coupled with her over 20 years of experience in the Banking Sector.

Family life is testing her strength in profound ways. Yet, through it all, Mercy pressed forward and was relentless in her pursuit of excellence.

Reflecting on the journey, Mercy acknowledges that the road was not always smooth. There were moments of exhaustion and doubt, times when giving up seemed tempting.

But she chose persistence over surrender, faith over fear, and determination over discouragement. Today, that choice has culminated in an achievement she can look back on with pride and gratitude.

Beyond the classroom, Mercy is widely known as a creative writer whose voice reflects depth, insight, and purpose. As an Executive Director with the Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth SING Africa, a Frontline non-governmental organisation, she demonstrated her passion for community development and sustainable growth.

Mercy is also a Director at Future One Africa Network, where she continues to contribute meaningfully to initiatives aimed at shaping a better future for Africa. Her academic pursuit in Intelligence and Global Security further strengthens her capacity to engage critically with global issues, security dynamics, and policy conversations, skills that will undoubtedly amplify her impact in leadership and development spaces.

Mercy is quick to emphasise that this success is not hers alone. At the heart of her journey stands her husband, whom she describes as “solid as a rock”, a dependable pillar of strength and encouragement.

“His unwavering support provided the stability and confidence she needed to push through the most demanding seasons. This achievement, she affirms, belongs to him as much as it belongs to her.

To her children, Mercy dedicates this success as a living lesson. Her story is one of hope and example, a reminder that no matter how tough life becomes, perseverance pays off. Through her actions, she has shown them that dreams are valid, hard work matters, and resilience can turn challenges into victories.

She also extends deep gratitude to her mother, whose unwavering love, prayers, and encouragement carried her through the toughest moments. That steady presence, rooted in faith and unconditional support, served as a source of strength when the journey felt overwhelming.

Mercy’s appreciation further extends to the community that walked alongside her throughout this academic pursuit. She speaks warmly of her coursemates, whose camaraderie made the experience richer, and her lecturers, whose commitment to impactful knowledge shaped her intellectual growth. Together, they formed a supportive ecosystem that reinforced the value of collaboration, mentorship, and shared purpose.

As Mercy Ehi Ebute celebrates this well-earned accomplishment, her story resonates far beyond the certificate she now holds. It is a story of balance in complexity, of faith under pressure, and of triumph through resilience.

Her journey inspires professionals, parents, students, and dreamers alike to keep pushing forward, even when the path is demanding.

Indeed, this graduation is not an end, but a bold beginning. And as Mercy steps into the next chapter of service, leadership, and impact, she does so equipped not only with academic honours but with a story that inspires many to never give up.