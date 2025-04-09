Celebrating Adebisi Oluwatoyin’s 35 Years Of Exemplary Service

Share

After an inspiring and impactful journey spanning three and a half decades (35 years), Adebisi Elizabeth Oluwatoyin concludes her career in the civil service with grace, dignity, and a legacy that speaks volumes of dedication, excellence, and service to humanity.

Born in the serene town of Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State, into the noble family of the late Gerald Michael Salako Akinsanya and the late Felicia Modupeola Akinsanya of the revered Owa Olamodi compound, Adebisi’s life story is one woven with perseverance, humility, and purpose.

From her early days at St. Mary Catholic Church Schools in Iba and Iree to her secondary education at Coker Memorial High School, Ikirun, her thirst for knowledge remained a defining trait.

She pursued her academic ambitions further, obtaining a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in Agricultural Education from the then Oyo State College of Education, now Osun State College of Education.

Her academic journey continued at Obafemi Awolowo University, where she earned a Diploma in Local Government Administration, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Ambrose Alli University.

Finally, she obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Her pursuit of professional excellence led her to attain notable certifications, including membership in the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

These milestones laid the foundation for her exceptional career in the civil service, which began on March 23, 1990.

Throughout her 35 years of active service, Adebisi served across several Local Government Councils in Osun State, leaving indelible marks of integrity, discipline, and devotion.

From her early days in Ifelodun LG to her roles in Boluwaduro and Odo Otin as an Internal Auditor, and her leadership positions as Director of Finance in Ede North and Orolu LGs, her career journey was a blend of technical competence and unshakeable moral values.

She would go on to serve as the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) in various councils, including Olorunda Area Council, Odo Otun North LCDA, and Osogbo South LCDA, positions in which she exhibited rare leadership qualities, mentorship, and a commitment to public service that inspired many.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Adebisi is a woman of faith, virtue, and family.

Married for 40 years to Adebisi Gbolagade Festus of Ojomu Awerijaye’s Compound, Ikirun, their union is blessed with wonderful children, promising grandchildren, and responsible sons-in-law who serve as reflections of the values she holds dear.

As she bows out of the civil service, Adebisi Elizabeth Oluwatoyin carries with her not just files and fond memories, but the admiration and gratitude of colleagues, superiors, and communities she faithfully served.

Her legacy is not only etched in records and reports but also in the hearts of those she mentored, empowered, and uplifted.

Today, we celebrate not just her retirement, but a remarkable journey of service.

Adebisi is a shining example that public service, when embraced with honesty and purpose, is a noble calling.

May her days ahead be filled with peace, fulfillment, and divine blessings as she steps into a new season of impact beyond the four walls of government offices.

