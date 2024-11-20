Celebrating A Noble Academic, Patriot, Distinguished Humanist

Share

It is an immense honour to have been asked to review ‘The Noble Academic and Patriot’, a biography of Professor Akinjide Osuntokun by Ayorinde Olowoyeye and Matthew Omosebi published by the Peacebuilding and Human Development Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The authors informed us that the book project was conceived in 2018 after Professor Osuntokun served as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

“Such was the quality of leadership that he provided and the numerous achievements recorded by the university during his time” that they decided to honour a man who obviously deserved honour.

Professor Osuntokun graciously authorised the biography in 2021 by granting the authors two extensive physical interviews and two virtual interviews in addition to providing access to his library and archives.

The 140 page book manucript in nine, crisp and concise chapters with three appendices started in the first chapter by tracing the genealogy of Professor Osuntokun’s Aro Ogeregere clan that migrated from Ajase-Ipo in present day Kwara State to Okemesi Ekiti.

The authors provide extensive evidence of the family history of valour, entrepreneurial acumen and pace setting influence in the community to explain the values and attributes we later see ingrained in Professor Osuntokun.

The chapter covers in great detail the struggles his bold forebears waged in the course of establishing the clan in Okemesi and their involvement in the Federating military of the Ekiti and Ijesha against the rampaging Ibadan army in the Kiriji war.

Another of his forebears had fought in the first world war on the side of the British. His own father had gone in pursuit of the golden fleece as further afield as the mines of Ghana and became a wealthy, itinerant trader all over Ekiti upon his return from Ghana, in the course of which he married his mother and settled the family in Ilawe Ekiti.

It was in Ilawe that Prof was born on April 26,1942 during the second world war as the last child of his mother with elder siblings including Joseph Oduola, Benjamin Oluwakayode, Edward and Taye.

All his siblings went on to successful careers and the family became one of the most prominent in Ekiti land, producing pioneer educationist and regional Minister, a renowned Professor of Medicine and National Merit Award Winner, an Army Engineer and a former Auditor General of Ekiti State alongside Prof. Chapter Two focused on his early years in school.

While university education may have arrived a little earlier in other parts of Nigeria, Prof Osuntokun’s eldest brother, Chief Oduola Osuntokun was the second university graduate produced in the whole of Ekiti after earning a first degree from Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone in 1951, barely 75 years ago.

Nigeria’s pioneer indigenous graduates were produced that same year from the premier University College in Ibadan. Despite Ekiti’s late start though, the ground covered in educational attainment in a relatively short time between 1950s and 1980s was so phenomenal that it earned Ekiti the sobriquet – Fountain of Knowledge all over Nigeria.

Fortuitously for young Jide, the return of his eldest brother (who was literally his father figure after the demise of their father) from Sierra Leone to Christ’s School as a senior tutor also saw his relocation from Holy Trinity Elementary School, Ilawe Ekiti where he started primary school to Emmanuel School, Ado Ekiti.

This relocation helped instil discipline and a sense of purpose in him under the watchful eye of his brother who trained him to become an independent young man.

His time at Emmanuel School also coincided with a change of the school curriculum from standard to primary school education in the Western region then led in self government by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

From Emmanuel School, he gained admission to Christ’s School, the first secondary school in Ekiti Division that produced the first generation of accomplished Ekiti and Nigerians from all walks of life.

Apart from the school’s high educational standard since its founding by Archdeacon Henry Dallimore in 1933 (not 1934) as Ekiti Central School, the authors accurately captured the driving tenets of the school’s uncompromising standards as religious worship, manual labour and sports since it was essentially modelled after the British public school system. (and I should know, even though I was in the school 20 after Prof Osuntokun graduated, we still prayed on the average ten times a day, engaged in manual labour and routinely participated in sporting activities).

Leaving Christ’s School as one of the best students in a set that produced the likes of Ade Adegite, Sanmi Eso, Jubril Oyeleyin, Sanmi Ajaja, Femi Elegbeleye, Niran Agbelemoge – all distinguished Professors among other successful professionals, Professor Jide Osuntokun gained admission to the University of Ibadan to study History, after jettisoning his admission to study law on account of his close friend’s (Goke Adeniji) mother’s deprecation of law as a profession for crooks and liars.

Equally, just as I was inspired by him to study History, he too was inspired by an earlier Ekiti exemplar, Professor JF Ade-Ajayi, already a History professor at the Ibadan University and a PhD from King’s College London too, to opt for History instead of a Geography Honours degree he originally wanted to study.

Chapter Two further captures his postgraduate studies abroad and his exertions as a young husband and father. With an Upper Second Class degree in History, his love for teaching and imparting knowledge to the younger generation had surpassed any other career opportunities that might have been open to him.

Having taught briefly both after his secondary education and his higher school certificate, he was keen to remain focused on an academic career.

For example, he had the opportunity to take a civil service position after leaving Ibadan University at a time when only few graduates were in the civil service, but he decided against it and pursued his PhD admission into King’s College London.

Simultaneously, the Nigerian Civil War had depleted the academic faculty in the University, leaving the History department with many vacancies and this opened doors for promising young scholars like Prof Osuntokun to be recruited into the Department.

By another stroke of inexplicable happenstance, his assigned PhD supervisor, Professor John Flint took a distinguished professorship at Dalhousie University in Canada and offered his student the opportunity to join him in Canada as a Killam Scholar, one of the most prestigious scholarships in Canada.

He completed his doctorate in record time and immediately headed to the University of West Indies in the Carribeans, pioneering the teaching of African Studies and strengthening the connections between Africa and its diaspora.

Chapter three deals extensively with Prof’s exertions as a consummate academic, moving back from the West Indies to the Jos Campus of the University of Ibadan, and from there to an exciting career at the University of Lagos where he rose through the ranks from Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, full Professor, Head of Department and in between as Professor and Dean of Faculty in the University of Maiduguri.

The chapter also captures his time as an administrator in the Nigeria Universities Commission as Director in the Washington and Ottawa offices of the Commission between 1976 – 82. Chapter Four covers his exploration in diplomacy.

Here the authors provide a panoramic survey of Professor Osuntokun’s contributions as an academic in the field of international relations and diplomacy, his role as an expert adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu from 1988 to 1991 and his key contributions in the areas of reparations and economic diplomacy and in the successful campaign to get Chief Emeka Anyaoku elected as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth in the keen contest against former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser.

In Chapter Five entitled A Shuttle in the Crypt, the authors cover extensively the inhumane treatment meted out to Professor Osuntokun in General Abacha’s gulag.

Prior to his eventual arrest on February 10,1998 on his arrival from a trip to Canada, Prof had been subjected to a range of subtle and not so subtle harassment and intimidation by elements associated with the ruling junta, including an assassination attempt on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The arrest eventually earned him almost two years detention without trial, let alone conviction at the Apapa Military detention centre and for reasons that were not explicitly stated.

This was a most traumatic period for Professor Osuntokun and his family and his faith was severely tested by this unjust treatment but as the authors explain in Chapter Six, it was the same unflinching faith in God, love of his family and the courage of his conviction that kept him going.

Although he retired from the University of Lagos in 2005, his base since 1972, he has remained active in various areas related to academia and journalism.

He took up an appointment at the Redeemers University on the invitation of the erstwhile Vice Chancellor, Professor Oyewale Tomori.

Not wanting to lose him, University of Lagos also retained him as an Emeritus Professor in 2012 which allowed him to maintain his association with the University. And of course when I came in as Ekiti Governor in 2010, I appointed him as the Pro Chancellor of our state university.

His time as Chairman of the Governing Council witnessed remarkable progress in several spheres. And the authors cover this in chapter seven of the book. All of these academic exertions have not stopped him from diplomatic engagement and public interventions.

For example, he remained active as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on International Relations between 1999 and 2015 whilst also maintaining a regular column in one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers, The Nation and has contributed over 800 articles, some of which are highlighted in the Appendix 2 to the book.

A good aspect of the book is the appendices which provide an annotated bibliography and comprehensive resume of Professor Osuntokun.

A third appendix also provides a helpful summary of his thoughts and ideas as contained in his informed commentary in newspapers and academic articles and interviews.

This is a fascinating book which is unputdownable once you start reading it. It offers a comprehensive insight into the life and accomplishments of one of Nigeria’s most respected scholar-diplomats.

A recipient of the national honour of the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) and the Presidential Honour of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Professor Osuntokun also holds fellowships of the Historical Society of Nigeria and the Nigeria Academy of Letters Teacher, author, diplomat, polyglot, university administrator, newspaper columnist, Omoluabi par excellence, this is your life, a pride to your generation and to all of us that you’ve directly and indirectly mentored by your courage, self effacing humility, service to God and humanity, dedication to excellence and sheer decency.

Dr Fayemi is Visiting Professor, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London.

Share

Please follow and like us: