Celebrates Nigerian Children, They Are Incredible Gifts For National Devt- Ekwunife

Uche Ekwunife, the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has felicitated with Nigerian Children in honour of the 2023 Children’s Day celebration, explaining that they are incredible gifts for impregnable national development and shared economic prosperity.

The federal lawmaker noted that concerted efforts should be put in place by the government at all levels to promote and improve the welfare and all-around well-being of the children.

Senator Uche, in a statement to mark the annual celebration, reiterated that education remains the greatest gift the nation can bequeath to the children, adding that it is a right, as such builds a better world.

She emphasized the urgent need to revamp the Nigerian educational sector, for its children not to fall farther behind their contemporaries across the globe.

The A-grade lawmaker, while expressing that endless possibilities and great hope dwell among Nigeria’s children, urged parents, teachers and religious leaders to be at the forefront of making life better for children by instilling values and moral upbringing in them.

According to the Senator, “insecurity and inadequate education are robbing children of a substantial share of development and their childhood.”

Ekwunife recognised children as inspirations and the future of our dear country, stressing that she prioritises quality and effective education which is a testament to her commitment towards the construction and reconstruction of classroom blocks as well as educational materials she attracted to over 149 schools in her zone.

The quintessential lawmaker, however, advised children to shun cultism, abusive and addictive substances, also any iota of negative influences.

The federal government urged governments and law enforcement agencies to promote Child Rights Act and be severe punishment against perpetrators of child abuse.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation on behalf of her family and the good people of Anambra Central Senatorial District wished children a joyous and memorable celebration.