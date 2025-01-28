…Celebrates Ex-Deputy Gov, Femi Pedro At 70

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the State’s former Deputy Governor and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Otunba Femi Pedro, on his 70th birthday.

The governor described Pedro, who was deputy to former Lagos State Governor and now President, Bola Tinubu, as a devoted, committed, trustworthy, seasoned technocrat, a visionary, and selfless leader who used his position for the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised Otunba Pedro, who clocks 70 on Wednesday, January 29, for displaying pragmatic and exemplary leadership in both private and public offices.

He said the former deputy governor, while in office, worked closely with President Bola Tinubu to put Lagos State on the path of economic viability and a model state.

He added that the foundation built by Tinubu, assisted by Pedro is what the successive administrations have built on to make Lagos a state to reckon with not only in Nigeria but at the international level.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, family, the good people and government of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), I join family, friends, and political associates to congratulate my dear older brother and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro, on his 70th birthday.

“Otunba Pedro is a seasoned banker of high repute. As the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Otunba Pedro used his banking experience to contribute positively to the growth of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

