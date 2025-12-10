…Celebrates Akpabio At 63

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the S’West Governors’ Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on his 63rd birthday celebration.

The governor described the Senate President as an amazing personality whose life has remained a shining example of service, strength and uncommon leadership in public office. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Akpabio’s leadership continues to exemplify vision, passion, courage and unwavering dedication to national growth and development.

The governor also praised Senator Akpabio’s uncommon transformation and remarkable contribution to the development of his home State, Akwa Ibom, and Nigeria at large as a Commissioner, Governor, federal lawmaker and now Senate President.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

“Senator Akpabio, as an amazing personality and transformational leader, has committed himself to serving his state, Akwa Ibom, and beloved country, Nigeria, passionately.

He has shown remarkable dedication to the advancement of nation building. “He has recorded significant strides in his public service to impact his generation positively.