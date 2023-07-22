Celebrated Writer, Agoi, Others Shine At Diamond Award For Excellence

In recognition of his exemplary contribution in his field of endeavour globally, celebrated Nigerian poet, academic, literary critic and publisher, Folu Agoi, was recently honoured at the Diamond Award for Excellence 2023 edition. Organised by Double Diamond Global Empowerment Initiative, Diamond Award for Excellence is aimed at recognising men and women who have excelled in their fields of endeavours and have im- impacted the lives of people globally.

The event also marked the anniversary of Double Diamond Global Empowerment Initiative, an online inspirational media organisation Agoi, who is the current President of Nigerian Centre of PEN International (PEN Nigeria), and erstwhile Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Lagos State Chapter, was among over 20 personalities that were honoured with the prestigious award.

In his welcome address at the colourful award ceremony held in Lagos, with the theme, Holistic Approach Towards Nation’s Rebirth, the convener, Double Diamond Empowerment Initiative, Dr Prince Obed Ezeonye, said: “We use this event to mark the anniversary of Double Diamond Global Empowerment Initiative, an Online Inspirational Media Organisation. The event is used to recognise and honour men and women who have excelled in their various field of endeavour and have made impart on the lives of people, home and abroad.

“As a result, we have made our selection process strictly based on integrity and hard work. Recipients are drawn from different parts of the country, even abroad, regardless of colour, tribe or religion. “Alongside this, we also address the leadership question in Africa in general.

This has necessitated our resolve to reach out to seasoned, notable and well-informed personalities on leadership to address the trend. We did this in the past two events held by this organisation.” He added, “As it is in our desire to expand the scope of this dream, we call for collaboration from well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and NGOs to partner with us in reaching out to the society for betterment of mankind. “To all the recipients of this year’s DAE, you are welcome to DAE hall of fame.”

Speaking exclusively with Saturday Telegraph, Agoi expressed is joy, adding that he sees the award as a worthy reward for his humble contributions to the advancement of society. “I feel great, being honoured with such an award that is suggestive of an appreciation of my efforts in the service of humanity as a teacher and writer.

I see in the award a worthy reward for my humble contributions to the advancement of my society, and an incentive to work much harder, teaching and interrogating society in an effort towards social change and civilisation,” he said. Earlier, delivering the anniversary lecture as the keynote speaker, Senator Shehu Sani, spoke on the imperative of justice and equity noting that Nigeria is a country that has gone through 63 years of political independence, and that “within this over six decades we have been through challenges, turbulence, crisis, travails and storms.

“Today, we have reached a point where Nigerians are still questioning themselves whether we are in the right place or not. It’s important that, as a people, we take seriously the future of our country,” he said.

Other recipients of the award include; Rev. Dr. King- sley Okoroji, Mr. Benjamin Nwaogu, Rev. Mattew Ajayi, Adewole Felix Ilesanmi, Mr. Sixtus Eze, Evang. (Mrs) Rosemary Oromoni, Omo- tola Fawunmi, DCO Saadat Ishmaila, DSP Kenneth Tyo- kaso, Dr. Lanre Oluwaniyi, Rev. Michael Christisking Mr. Kene Osakwe, Enyio- ma Buchi Atuonwu and ASP Johnbull Osarenkhoe.