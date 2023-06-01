New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Celebrated Ghanaian Author, Feminist Dies

One of Africa’s most- celebrated authors and playwrights, Ghanaian Ama Ata Aidoo, has died aged 81. A renowned feminist, she depicted and celebrated the condition of African women in works such as The Dilemma of a Ghost, Our Sister Killjoy and Changes, reports the BBC. She opposed what she described as a “Western perception that the African female is a downtrodden wretch”.

She also served as education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she could not make education free. In a statement, her family said “our beloved relative and writer” passed away after a short illness, requesting privacy to allow them to grieve. A university professor, Ata Aidoo won many literary awards for her novels, plays and poems, including the 1992 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Changes, a love story about a statistician who divorces her first husband and enters into a polygamous marriage.

Her work, including plays like Anowa, have been read in schools across West Africa, along with works of other greats like Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe. She was a major influence on the younger generation of writers, including Nigeria’s awarding-winning Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

