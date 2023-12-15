Celebrate My Birthday By Donating To Schools For PWD Instead Of Gift, Advert – Oyebanji 

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has told friends, family, well-wishers and the general public not to organise any birthday party, gift or newspaper advertisement in commemoration of his 56th birthday billed for Thursday, December 21st.

Instead of advertisement placements, gifts or social gatherings, Governor Oyebanji said anyone willing to celebrate with him should make cash or material donations to the less privileged children in the State.

Specifically, the Governor requested that gifts and cash be sent to the three Government Special Schools in the three senatorial districts of the state vis: Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro-Ekiti; Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere-Ekiti; and Government Special School for the Mentally and Physically Challenged, Ido-Ekiti, as well as the State Relief and Rehabilitation Centre for the Mentally Challenged in Ado-Ekiti.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji said financial and material gifts sent to these schools by his friends and well-wishers would be of greater value and a better appreciated birthday celebration for him, adding that the country is at a point where citizens should make deliberate efforts at reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

The Governor said he was happy at the number of family members, friends and associates who presented gifts to the three special schools during his birthday last year, and the attendant joy the gestures brought to the faces of the students.

Governor Oyebanji said he became happier when he got reports on how each of the schools utilised the financial and material gifts they got from him and his friends to enhance the welfare and well-being of the students and to upgrade some facilities within the schools.

The Governor said he would be happy if his friends and well-wishers would grant his wishes this year again, by joining him in putting smiles on the faces of the students with disabilities instead of any gift or party they might have in mind.

The Ikogosi-Ekiti-born Oyebanji, a former University lecturer turned politician, will be 56 years old on December 21, 2023.

The statement lists the account details of the schools as follows:

“Government Special School for the Deaf

Ikoro-Ekiti

Union Bank- 0003625836

” Government Special School for the Physically and Mental Challenged.

Ido- Ekiti

Union Bank – 0003574525

“Government Special School for the Blind

Ikere Ekiti

Union Bank – 0003628428

” State Relief and Rehabilitation Centre for the Mentally Challenged

c/o Ekiti State Office of Disability Affairs

Keystone Bank

1009135289″ the statement said.