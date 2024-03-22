Celebrate Me While I’m Still Alive – Hanks Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has called on his fans to show love, appreciation and honour him while he is still alive.

Anuju made this plea in a heartfelt message he issued on Friday to his fans.

The actor who shared a photo of himself via his Instagram page wrote a touching statement that shows the significance of recognizing and appreciating him in the current moment.

Captioning his portrait, Hanks Anuku wrote; “Celebrate me and appreciate me now that I’m alive EL-ROY.”

His post has, however, drawn attention and has gotten a few fans reacting to it.

@prince_no_limit_ wrote: “Words can’t express the amount of love I have for you from the deepest part of me. You’re a legend. There are ups and downs in a man’s life. But he’s got to stay strong .”

emmanuel_nwayor12 wrote: “You are becoming entitled and it’s giving alcoholic or drug user vibes. If that’s the case, then you need therapy.”

@Empire830: “We love you Legend ❤”.

@Chukuka_ola: “We celebrate you, may you live longer than expected”.

@Chinedubiere: “If only you knew how much I love and appreciate you sir, I stayed with you in the year 2006 when your BMW broke down in Onitsha|.

@Da_blunt: “We Love you Legend, may ur days be Long❤️”.