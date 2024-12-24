Celebrate Christmas With Moderation, Osun APC Tasks Christians

Share

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated Christians in the state for successfully witnessing this year’s Christmas festival, praying that God in His infinite mercy would grant them the grace to celebrate many more of the seasons on earth.

The Osun State APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, on Tuesday, explained that it is the hallmark of a rational man to show gratitude for sparing his life at any particular point in time.

Lawal stated that if one takes the inventory of untoward happenings in the expiring year globally, it is worthy of giving God Almighty ceaseless glory and adoration for His protection over him.

The state APC chairman reminded the Christians in the state to celebrate the Christmas festival with moderation in order to witness many more of the festivals in life.

Lawal stated further that no celebration of Christmas is worthwhile without thinking about how to extend the hand of fellowship to the poor.

He reminded the Christians in the state to remember to continue to pray for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has been striving to give qualitative governance to the people of this country.

In Lawal’s words: “I am congratulating the Christians nationwide especially in Osun State and of the APC extraction for being counted worthy by God Almighty to witness this year’s Christmas.”

“It is important to celebrate the Christmas festival with moderation and think about the plight of the downtrodden members of the society during this period.

“It is also very crucial to pray for our leaders because it is when they get it right that they can have the wherewithal to give qualitative governance to the people.

“It is our prayer that God Almighty will continue to bless and guide aright the leader of our party in the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who has been sustaining our party on all fronts.

“May God answer our collective supplication as a party to become the tenant of the Bola Ige House, Abere, Osun State, through the forthcoming 2026 governorship election”, the state APC chairman prayed.

