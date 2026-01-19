Ceed Road Construction, Maintenance To LG – Adegbenro

A former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Ondo State, Dr Gboye Adegbenro, has called for greater involvement of local governments in road construction and maintenance.

Adegbenro argued that decentralising the responsibility of road construction and maintenance would significantly improve the quality and sustainability of roads across Nigeria.

Speaking with reporters at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area of the state, Adegbenro, a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), decried the current system, where the Federal Government largely controls road construction in the country.

He described the situation as ineffective, given the size and complexity of the country. According to him, local governments are better positioned to handle road projects because they understand their terrain, priorities, and peculiar needs.

He cited the United Kingdom as an example, where local councils are responsible for constructing and maintaining roads within their jurisdictions.

He said, “They know their areas and the roads that are important to them. It is unrealistic to expect Nigeria’s Minister of Works to be familiar with all roads across the country. You need to see something before you can do something about it.”

The former commissioner lamented the poor state of construction practice in Nigeria, attributing most road failures to compromised professional standards rather than government policy alone.

He noted that many roads being constructed are below standard, blaming the engineers responsible for design and supervision.

He added, “People blame the government, but the real problem lies with us, the professionals. We compromise standards in this country.”

Adegbenro also decried Nigeria’s weak maintenance culture, stressing that all roads, whether concrete or flexible, require regular inspection and maintenance to remain functional.

He explained that while the Federal Ministry of Works is responsible for constructing federal roads, they are usually handed over to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for upkeep.

However, he observed that FERMA has increasingly ventured into road construction, a situation he said mirrors what happens at the state level. According to him, states have agencies designated for road maintenance, but many are failing to perform their statutory duties.

Adegbenro urged engineers and relevant authorities to recommit to professional ethics, proper supervision, and routine maintenance, noting that sustainable road infrastructure can only be achieved when responsibilities are clearly defined and standards are strictly upheld.