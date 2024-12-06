Cee Shine releases hit single, Armageddon, with Cameo Huzla

Share

Fast rising music star, Cee Shine has finally released his much-anticipated hit single, “Armageddon”. The club banging song which is gradually gaining ground in some part of the country also featured another talented music sensation, Cameo Huzla.

The brand-new single that is currently available on all streaming digital platforms is a party song that focuses on the struggles of a young person, especially those with one talented or the other. The two minutes plus banger also talk about achieving success, with rapper, Cameo Huzla, delivering excellent bars in indigenous melody.

Cee Shine whose music talent cannot be discarded revealed that with determination and consistency, he will secure his spot in the ever-competitive Nigerian music industry. The Imo State born singer, song writer and performer also hinted that he currently has over fifteen songs to his credit.

Music executives, pundit and critics have also given nod to the viral song, stating that, the energetic vocalist, Cee Shine has come to stay. Findings by this reporter also show that many top Disc Jockeys, especially those on radio stations and clubs can’t do without “Armageddon” in their playlist based on popular demands.

