CEE-HOPE Marks Menstrual Hygiene Day With School Girls, Calls For Reforms To Tackle Period Poverty

The Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE) marked the International Menstrual Hygiene Day with a girl conference, May 28.

The event, which was held at the Dr. Nnimmo Bassey Conference Hall at CEE-HOPE’s House in Lagos, attracted about 120 students drawn from 10 schools across Lagos and Ogun states.

Inspiration

The one-day event had several speakers drawn from various sectors and was both colourful and inspiring as they mentored the girls on personal menstrual hygiene management, girl leadership, the purpose-driven life and others.

The speakers were Mrs. Ronke Oyelakin, the state coordinator of Child Protection Network (CPN), Lagos State, OAPs Ms Kris Oziofu Ekuafeh, Mrs. Ajoke Adunbi, mentorship coach and entrepreneur, Mrs. Anka Amurawaiye, girl leadership advocate, Miss Oluebube James, actor, musicians and advocate, Willie Workman Oga and Miss Doyin Amurawaiye, a nurse.

In her opening remarks, CEEHOPE’s founder, Betty Abah said the celebration provided a major opportunity to highlight the debilitating impacts of period poverty for more than 36 million Nigerian women and girls especially on girl education and lamented the silence against what she described as ‘a national epidemic’.

She said period poverty causes millions of girls to drop out of school due to their inability to purchase sanitary products, entering into contractual sex experiences which end up sometimes in unwanted pregnancies and the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Menstrual hygiene

She lamented the indifference of the Nigerian government in enacting a national menstrual hygiene policy unlike its Kenyan, Rwandan and Scotland, amongst other countries which have measures ranging from free donation to school girls (Kenya), removal of all forms of taxes, not just VAT (Rwanda) and the provision for all females within the reproductive age bracket (Scotland).

Speaking further, Abah highlight ed the detrimental impact of period poverty on girls’ education and wellbeing. Abah therefore called for the implementation of policies that provide free sanitary pads in public schools, prisons, and internally displaced persons camps.

She also advocated for comprehensive menstrual education for all students, including boys, and support for local pad producers and women-led cooperatives.

While acknowledging the government’s VAT exemption on sanitary pads as a positive step, Abah stressed the need for more comprehensive action, stating: “We need the political will that matches the urgency of this moment.”

The well-attended event witnessed presentations, question and answer sessions, video documentary screening and others. The girls went home with school bags, sanitary pads and other school materials, all of which were provided to them free.

Schools/communities present at the event include the Pachelli School for the Blind, Surulere, Lagos; Queen Amina School, Lagos; Queen Esther School Salvation, Mowe, Ogun State; Delight Premium Royal Schools, Oke-Aro, Ogun State; Heavenly Love, Mowe; Perfect Praise School, Olowora, Lagos; Oke-Aro Secondary School; School girls from OkeIra, Makoko, Monkey Village, Opebi, Ojota; among schools from other communities across Lagos State.

Speaking further about the impact of Menstrual Hygiene Day since 2018 when CEE-Hope began to commemorate the Day, Abah said: “It’s something that is unquantifiable; it’s immeasurable, but then there is more awareness now about the impact of period poverty.

“Considering that menstruation is something that was considered a taboo, people generally don’t want to talk about menstruation; it’s more of a cultural thing.

People think it’s something that should be shrouded in privacy. “The very fact that this affects not less than 36 million Nigerian women and girls within the reproductive age bracket; it’s not something to be swept under the carpet. It’s not something that we can keep silent about.”

Awareness

To this end, she said CEE-HOPE has been able to create a lot of awareness. “We’ve been able to make a lot of people talk about something they didn’t want to talk about before now.”

According to her, if the less privileged and the low income persons struggle to buy pads for three to four daughters every single month. “They have to buy pads in exchange for their pocket money for their food.

We’ve been able to create awareness that this is real – period poverty is real.” Abah added: “People use rags and all kinds of unhygienic products: toilet paper, foams and newspapers and because they cannot afford pads, many of the girls miss school.

“Millions of girls across the country don’t go to school for three to five days every single month because they don’t want to be stained; they don’t want to be shamed.”

According to her, period poverty affects so many people, both in the rural areas and the urban centres, and then it’s impacting on girls’ education.

“If period poverty is a major factor of why they are absent from school, there’s a major gap in the education between them and boys, then the government has a responsibility to respond.”

Marginalisation

On her part, Amurawaiye said she strongly believed that the girl child is highly marginalised. She said: “Our daughters are in a bad Place. Like we always say, they don’t have a choice. Menstruation will come, so long as the girls are not pregnant.

“I’ve heard some of them speak, and they feel so bad that they are girls, and they have to menstruate, and they don’t have a means by which they can take care of themselves.

Some of them have what we call poverty, when it comes to period poverty. And these are children who, simply because they are born into the environment they are born into, are unable to act well; they are unable to have fullness to what they should reach their full potential.”

Amurawaiye noted that every female child is born with the potential to be a leader. However, “We find them being in that vulnerable place, simply because they are unable to fulfil their full potential they have been created to be.

“There is a stigma that comes when you stand up and there is a stain on your dress because you are unable to or inadequately prepared for the menstruation.

“To this end some affected girls chose to be absent from schools. If the governments reduce taxes on pads, I believe it will go a long way. By reducing that tax, it will go a long way in raising strong women.”

In addition, Oyelakin praised CEE-HOPE for organising the Menstrual Hygiene Day, saying the school girls that participated in the programme have all been empowered with information and knowledge on managing their periods.

“We are happy that we have raised their awareness on prevention and how they can prevent themselves from sexual abuse and also ensure that they are protected at all times. Besides, they also know that menstrual hygiene is very important.”

Biological shift

On menstrual hygiene and empowerment, Oyelakin highlighted the importance of girls understanding what menstruation means, knowing it marks a biological shift where pregnancy becomes possible.

Hence, being prepared emotionally and physically for this stage is critical. She also stressed the need for hygiene even when access to sanitary pads is limited.

The state coordinator of CPN also proposed the idea of a “pad bank”, akin to a blood bank, where girls can access free menstrual products regularly.

Highlighting knowledge gained at the programme, one of the participants at the programme, Ogunkoya Shukura, a student of the Pachelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children, said she learnt that girls are a very special and stronger sex who are created with innate strength to reproduce.

