Cee C Warns Housemate Stealing From Her Wardrobe (Video)

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C has vowed to make sure the housemate stealing from her wardrobe gets a strike.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Cee C had gone to her wardrobe to collect some stuff when she noticed that something was missing.

However, Cee C noticed this wasn’t the first time something was missing from her locker, in a disturbed state, she queried why someone would intentionally steal from her.

READ ALSO:

In her angered state, she promised to make whoever it was get a strike from Big Brother once the person is caught and fished out.

Speaking further, the celebrity lawyer, vows to read the rules of the show to Big Brother if he tries not to give the culprit a strike.

Reactions trailing this post;

Adama reacted: “She said she will read the entire rule book to Biggie as to why he should give that person a strike. Biggie will know he has a lawyer in the house that day.”

Kosi wrote: “She’s just too direct, I don’t think she’s as bad as they made her look.”

Brie reacted: “Why do I feel like Ceec suspects Ike and to think she said she loved Ike in their season when she stole sm1’s coins.”

Watch the video below:

Ceec says the day she catches the person taking things from her locker, that person will collect a strike #bbnaija #bbnaijaallstar pic.twitter.com/DBqbdKQLp9 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) July 31, 2023