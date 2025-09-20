Cee-C Reveals Why She Didn’t Win BBNaija Season 3

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has shared why she believes she didn’t win the reality TV show during her stints in the competition.

The 32-year-old celebrity lawyer revealed that her decision to remain “Real” and not stick to a calculated strategy may have cost her the top spot.

Speaking in a recent interview on Pulse Podcast, Cee-C emphasised the importance of being focused and strategic while on the show.

She said: “I did not win Big Brother Naija maybe because I was myself and I could not stick to a strategy.

“But having been on the show twice and also watched the show sometimes, I will say it’s very important to have a strategy and stick to it. Be serious about it.”

The reality TV star further advised future housemates to remain focused on their goals while in the house, especially if their aim is to win the grand prize.

“If you’re going on the show to win the money, your eyes should be on the prize. Don’t lose guard. Forget about what anybody else is doing. Focus on the money.

“If you’re there to do sh*t, build a friendship or a relationship, whatever it is, focus on it. Because the organisers don’t give scripts,” she added.

Cee-C first appeared on Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala (2018), where she emerged as the runner-up. She later returned for the All-Stars edition in 2023, finishing as the second runner-up.