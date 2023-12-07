Cee-C: Nigerians Are Not As Smart I Thought

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has expressed shock as he noted that Nigerians are not as smart as she had thought.

The celebrity lawyer made this assertion while speaking in a recent interview on ‘I Said What I Said’ Podcast, reacting to some false narratives about her during her time in the Big Brother house.

When asked about the one thing that had changed after she came out of the Big Brother ‘All-Stars’ house, Cee-C said, “I think the kind of information I consume changed.

“I thought Nigerians knew better, so coming out and hearing certain narratives and things that were not even true..I thought you guys were smarter than this, but then I realised that Nigerians were not as smart as I thought.

“So that shocked me, but I was like, yeah, that is why our country is the way it is now.”

She was also asked if her second chance in the Big Brother house was worth it, Cee-C expressed uncertainty, adding she went back for a reason and God blessed her.

She said, “I’m still trying to figure out whether it was worth it or not but I’ve accepted that I went back for a reason and God blessed me even the second time so we move.”