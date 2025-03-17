Cede Guber Ticket To NIWA Boss, Reinstated Osun LG Chairmen Urge APC

Share

The Reinstated Local Government Chairmen of Osun State and their former counterpart from 2017 till 2022 have urged the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede the gubernatorial ticket to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji.

The Chairmen unanimously reached the agreement after their meeting held at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen, the former Chairman of Boluwaduro Council, Akeem Tokede disclosed that they have launched a campaign group called Grassroots for AMBO to propagate Oyebamiji.

According to him, “The minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola still our preferred guber candidate but if he chooses not to contest, the NIWA boss should be given the ticket.

“We believe that with our structure as Local Government Chairmen, we are in the grassroots and we can mobilise and campaign for the NIWA boss to emerge victorious in the election.”

While responding to questions from journalists, he said the National Secretary of APC, Ajibola Basiru is eminently qualified to contest but the decision of the party will bind over him if Oyetola anoints Oyebamiji.

He said “Senator Basiru cannot destabilise the party if he is not given the guber ticket. I have worked with him before, he is a core party man who recognizes leadership.

“Basiru is eminently qualified to contest and we considered that but we are throwing our weight behind the NIWA boss following our meeting,” he asserted.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

