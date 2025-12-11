CeBIH 2025: Interswitch Champions Industry Dialogue On Alternative Credit

One of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, Interswitch, led high-level conversations on reimagining financial inclusion through innovation, infrastructure, and cultural shifts in consumer credit at the 2025 Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) Annual Conference held in Lagos, recently.

The two-day gathering brought together senior policymakers, financial services executives, and technology leaders from across Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem to explore pathways for expanding credit access to underserved communities.

According to a press release: “As a returning Gold Sponsor, Interswitch reinforced its long-standing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial infrastructure and enabling inclusive growth through locally driven solutions.

“The conference theme, ‘Reimagining Financial Inclusion through Cultural Shifts in Consumer Credit’, provided a timely platform for stakeholders to interrogate traditional lending models and explore adaptive, technology-led approaches to consumer credit.”

A major highlight of Day One was a high-impact panel session titled, “Alternative Credit Scoring for the Underserved,” where Ademola Adeniran, Divisional Head, Product Management and Solution Delivery, Verve International, a subsidiary of Interswitch Group, joined industry leaders to examine how alternative data and digital intelligence can unlock credit for millions excluded by conventional financial models.

Speaking during the session, he noted: “For us, this conversation goes beyond technology. It is about designing credit systems that truly reflect African realities. Millions transact daily outside traditional banking frameworks, and alternative credit scoring enables us to recognise that economic activity and responsibly convert it into access to finance.

At Verve and Interswitch, we are committed to building the digital infrastructure that makes this inclusion scalable and sustainable.”

Moderated by Wunmi Ogunbiyi of the CeBIH Advisory Council, the session also featured contributions from Munachimso Duru, Head, Products, Partnership and Innovation, Afrigopay Financial Services Limited; Damola Giwa, Country Manager, Visa West Africa; Nike Kolawole, representing Aisha Abdullahi, Executive Director, Credit and Portfolio Management, CREDICORP; and Ifeanyi Chukuwekem, Head, Corporate Strategy Department, eTranzact, offering a broad industry perspective on the future of responsible credit delivery.

In an address delivered on the second day of the conference, Vice President, Sales and Account Management, Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra) at Interswitch, Robinta Aluyi, emphasized the company’s purpose-driven approach to building the infrastructure that powers Africa’s digital economy and enabling secure money movement on a scale.