Ceaseless Reward Even After Death

Share

Abu Hurairah narrated that Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “When a man dies, his good deeds come to an end except three: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, and righteous offspring who will pray for him.” (Muslim) Commenting on this hadith, Imam An-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said,

“The scholars said, the meaning of this hadith is that the deeds of the deceased come to an end as soon as he or she dies, and the renewal of reward ceases for him or her, except in these three cases because he or she is the cause of them: his or her offspring is counted among his or her earnings, the knowledge that he or she leaves behind through teaching or writing, ongoing charity, that’s a waqf (Islamic endowment). Abu Hurairah narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said,

“The good deeds that will reach a believer after his death are: knowledge which he learned and then spread; a righteous son whom he leaves behind; a copy of the Qur’an that he leaves as a legacy; a mosque that he built; a house that he built for wayfarers; a canal that he dug; or charity that he gave during his lifetime when he was in good health.

These deeds will reach him after his death.”* (Ibn Majah — authentic) As a matter of fact, anyone who has ever been on an out-of-town journey would testify to the pre-travel stress and jitters.

One aspect of the preparations is to make sure that the packing is done properly and that the travel arrangements are adequately made. What is with you passes away and what is with Allah is enduring.)* (An-Nahl 16: 96. It was narrated that a sheep was slaughtered at the time of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) and given in charity, except for its thigh.

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) asked ‘A’ishah, “ What is left of it?” She said, “Nothing is left except the thigh.”He said, “All of it will remain except its thigh.” (At-Tirmidhi) Consequently, a Muslim must not just persist in doing good deeds while alive but should also pursue projects that will reap benefits for him or her after death.

The following are some examples of these deeds:Constantly Remembering Death: One of the best ways to actively do good deeds and leave behind avenues that will continue to benefit after death is to remember death itself, often and consistently.

Investing Money in Welfare Projects: Whether it’s a hospital, madrassah, mosque, domestic shelter, or a welfare organization that generally helps the needy, Muslims should invest some money in it in order to ensure that the rewards for charity will keep coming even after they have died, when the money they invested continues to benefit others in different ways. One can also create a ‘Waqf’ for certain properties that he has, which can be given to an organization after he passes away.

Spreading Beneficial Knowledge: Educate another person or teach others a skill; contribute in starting a regular Islamic class. The more students you have, the farther your trail of good deeds will extend after you have left this world.

Surely We give life to the dead, and We write down what they have sent before and their footprints, and We have recorded everything in a clear writing.* ) (Ya-Sin 36:12) Also sponsor the printing and distribution of the Qur’an or Islamic books.

Record and distribute Islamic classes and lectures; audios of Islamic lectures can be recorded on various formats and spread physically among people or uploaded on the worldwide web and social media like whatsapp, telegram.

However, you can start and maintain an Islamic blog;”many sites now allow individuals to upload their personal content for the world to see. Married and Bearing Children; “Muslims should be very concerned about instilling high Islamic values in their children.

All the more so because they know that if their children grow up to be righteous, they’ll benefit them even after death, but if they grow up to be disobedient to Allah, their evil actions will bring punishment to them in the hereafter.

Therefore, a Muslim tries his or her best to marry a pious person and to start and raise a family according to the Islamic values. They are upright and firm in keeping the influence of Satan out of their homes.Trees and Water-sources for Travelers

Share

Please follow and like us: