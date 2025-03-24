Ceasefire: US, Russia Meet In Saudi Arabia On Ukraine War

Share

…Eye Black Sea Ceasefire

Officials of the United States (US) and Russia on Monday met in Saudi Arabia to commence talks aimed at making progress toward a broad ceasefire in Ukraine.

This is coming as Washington is eyeing a Black Sea ceasefire deal before securing a wider agreement.

The talks, which followed the United States (US) discussions with Ukraine on Sunday, come as President Donald Trump doubles his efforts to end the three-year-old conflict after speaking last week with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was gathered that the U.S. side was being led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton.

The White House said the essence of the talks is to reach a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, allowing the free flow of shipping.

Russia will be represented by Grigory Karasin, a former diplomat who is now chair of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the director of the Federal Security Service.

